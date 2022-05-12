Man gets prison for domestic violence offense
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man received prison time earlier this week for an attack that left a woman severely injured.
Christopher Shawn Potter was sentenced Monday to four to six years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe.
The victim in the case, a romantic partner of Potter’s, spoke during the hearing in support of him. Potter’s son also spoke in support of him.
Potter gave a statement in court expressing remorse for his actions. He pleaded no contest in late November to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
Four additional charges — felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and domestic battery (first offense), as well as a habitual criminal charge — were dismissed at sentencing, per a plea agreement.
Last May, a deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of West College Drive.
The deputy contacted the reporting party, a woman, whose eyes were both swollen shut, according to a probable cause affidavit. She had blood all over her face and hands. The woman later told the deputy it was Potter who injured and choked her.
Medical staff at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said the woman had severe injuries to her face and head and was hallucinating. The woman told them she had passed out earlier when Potter choked her, the affidavit recounted.
Police arrest fiancé of missing woman
GILLETTE (WNE) — The fiancé of Irene Gakwa, a person of interest in Gakwa’s missing person case, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The Gillette Police Department arrested Nathan J. Hightman, 38, and charged him with two felony counts of theft, one felony count of unlawful use of a credit card, and two felony counts of crimes against intellectual property. Gakwa is the victim of these crimes.
Detectives believe Gakwa went missing under suspicious circumstances. She was last seen in a video call with her parents on Feb. 24. She was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department on March 20.
Leading up to her disappearance, Gakwa had been living with Hightman, who was her fiancé, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Hightman, who made his initial appearance in Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, has declined interview requests from the police. His bond has been set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 19.
Detectives are asking the public for any information concerning a gray or silver Subaru Crosstrek with Idaho license plates which may have been seen trespassing on private property or appearing out of place in rural areas of Campbell County between February 24 and March 20.
Woman arrested for role in fight involving hammers
CODY (WNE) — An Albertson’s parking lot spat from the summer of 2021 has resulted in felony charges for one of the people involved, despite the fact that person was allegedly struck by a hammer during the event.
Cody resident Shon Keller, 41, was recently charged with aggravated assault and battery, by threatening with a deadly weapon, for her role in a dispute with Paula Smith and Ed Hook last summer. The event led to loud, profane yelling and two different hammer throws made in front of multiple witnesses. Keller told police she was struck in the breast with a hammer thrown by Smith, causing pain and bleeding.
She was taken to West Park Hospital by ambulance for her injury.
Smith pleaded guilty to breach of peace last fall and was assessed a $250 fine.