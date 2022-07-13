Laramie County DA Manlove’s disciplinary case set for oral arguments before Supreme Court
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Disciplinary proceedings involving the Laramie County district attorney have been set for oral arguments in August in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The Wyoming State Bar’s Office of Bar Counsel last year brought charges alleging that DA Leigh Anne Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment.
The oral arguments are set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Weston Reeves will represent the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility, and Stephen Melchior will represent Manlove, as they each have throughout the disciplinary proceedings.
Reeves and Melchior will each have a total of 30 minutes to make their argument and offer a rebuttal, according to court documents.
The public may listen to the oral augments on the Supreme Court’s website at courts.state.wy.us/supremecourt/live-broadcast/.
After the August hearing, it could be several months before the court decides on Manlove’s consequences.
Manlove, elected as DA in November 2018, did not file to run for a second term. Her current term ends in January.
Following an eight-day hearing in February, a disciplinary panel announced it would recommend Manlove lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming. A month later, it gave its recommendation to the state Supreme Court, which also included a recommendation that she reimburse the Bar more than $60,000 in costs.
Couple accused of stealing from hunters sentenced
GILLETTE (WNE) – A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck in Gillette then trying to pawn the items in Colorado has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick E. Tallent, 36, was sentenced June 13 and given a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered him to complete level three inpatient substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Julie Ann Tallent, 49, received a suspended three- to five-year sentence from District Judge James “Mike” Causey on May 24. Julie was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,612.50 for the cost of transporting her from Arizona, according to court documents.