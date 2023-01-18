Cheyenne police arrest third person in connection with shooting death
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne police detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a teen girl’s death Jan. 9 on Dell Range Boulevard near Frontier Mall.
Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Laramie County jail Tuesday morning without incident, according to a news release..
Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at around 6 p.m. Heath was identified as the driver, while two other suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were seated in the back, and the victim, Angelina Harrison, 16, was in the front passenger seat. According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking Harrison.
Heath pulled the vehicle over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the firearm. Heath then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
Marbleton to explore joining with Big Piney
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Marbleton Town Council agreed at its Jan. 9 meeting to explore ways that its administration and Big Piney’s might find common ground to save money with some form of partnership or annexation.
Mayor Jim Robinson asked council members what they thought of “the idea of joining the two towns.”
The two municipalities are barely separated land-wise but have remained separate entities, each with its own public works, water and sewer, streets and roads and parks departments.
At its Dec. 20 meeting, Big Piney Mayor Tyler Maxfield made a proposal to the town council to see if there are common areas where both towns overlap and could save money, for example, to buy one backhoe for both towns instead of one for each.
Average Wyoming gas prices up by another dime in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.44, while the highest was $3.69, a difference of $1.25 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Bus driver sues Snow King for plow truck crash
JACKSON (WNE) — A man is suing Snow King Mountain Resort for injuries he incurred when one of the resort’s plow drivers collided with him as he was driving a public bus.
Fermin Domingo is asking for more than $50,000 to recoup medical expenses and lost wages from the accident after the Snow King employee blew a stop sign. Domingo, a bus driver for Southern Teton Area Rapid Transit, or START, was driving his bus westbound on Pearl Avenue on Feb. 8, 2020, when a Snow King employee with a split plow on his truck failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Jean Street.
The snowplow driver, Gerardo Morillon, also is named in the civil suit filed Nov. 28 in Teton County District Court.
“Morillon caused defendant Snow King’s truck to crash into the START bus driven by Domingo, striking the rear right side of the bus.
behind the rear right tire as it crossed through the intersection perpendicularly,” the lawsuit said.
A Jackson police officer arrived, determining the bus was traveling between 15 and 20 miles per hour and the plow truck around 5 miles per hour when it collided with the bus.
Domingo said he immediately felt severe pain to his right side and lower back and a sharp pain shoot down if he placed any weight on his right leg. He was transported in an ambulance to St. John’s Health from the scene, where he was diagnosed with a herniated lumbar disc.
Domingo ultimately underwent surgery and cited chronic debilitating back pain. He said in the documents that he requires long-term medical attention and physical therapy. He also cited lost wages and loss of enjoyment of life.