Man sentenced to prison in wife’s stabbing
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter after stabbing his estranged wife in the neck has been sentenced to prison.
On Oct. 3, 2019, Joseph Cruzen stabbed Danielle Cruzen in the neck with a pocketknife. In September, he pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter, which had been reduced from attempted second-degree murder.
Wednesday morning, District Judge John R. Perry sentenced Cruzen to eight to 13 years in prison for attempted manslaughter and four to five years for felonious restraint, to be served concurrently.
Once he is released from prison, he will serve five years of probation for strangulation.
Cruzen must pay $15,000 to the Division of Victim Services and $2,521.38 to Danielle Cruzen. He also must pay $1,750 in public defender fees. He was not assessed any fines, which Perry pointed out was unusual.
Public Defender Greg Steward said the plea agreement gives Cruzen the opportunity to show that he “can be a peaceful, law-abiding citizen on probation” once he’s released from prison.
While on probation, Cruzen may not have dangerous weapons, drink alcohol or controlled substances, and he is not allowed to be anywhere alcohol is available.
Danielle Cruzen recounted the events of Oct. 3, 2019, in a victim impact statement. She said she is “emotionally and physically scarred for the rest of my life.”
COVID forces Riverton hospital to move services to Lander
RIVERTON (WNE) — In-patient hospital services by SageWest Health Care in Riverton have been moved to the Lander hospital due to high COVID-19 infection rates among staff.
“As you may have heard,” wrote SageWest spokeswoman Lindsey Anderson in a Tuesday statement, “members of our team have tested positive for COVID-19. To that end, we made the decision to temporarily transition all inpatient care to our Lander campus.”
Imaging, emergency care, outpatient services, lab, surgical and infusion services still are available in Riverton.
“We are anticipating supplemental staffing resources provided by the Wyoming Governor’s initiative,” Anderson noted, adding that staff health would be re-evaluated and in-patient services resumed when possible. “Rest assured that this is a temporary solution to meet the evolving health care needs of our patients during these unprecedented times,” she wrote. Anderson concluded by promoting personal hygiene, gathering limits, and keep distance.
UP Energy lays off Pinedale employees
PINEDALE (WNE) – Once a thriving oil and natural gas company listed on the stock exchange — Ultra Petroleum, the major player in the Pinedale Anticline — is now private and pared its local staff with layoffs Wednesday.
Ultra Petroleum emerged from its second bankruptcy in October as a private company, UP Energy LLC. It isn’t known at this time how many or which type of employees have been laid off.
Ultra’s Kelly Bott provided the Pinedale Roundup with the Dec. 3 statement about layoffs from UP Energy’s new management team, Christopher Valdez and Ty Harrison.
“Our industry has been acutely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitics,” Valdez wrote in his statement to the Pinedale Roundup.
“Upon emergence from bankruptcy, UP Energy was sized like a pre-pandemic, public company with a substantial drilling and completion program.
“Unfortunately, staff reductions must be part of the turnaround process to ensure the future success of the organization, but we have been transparent with UP employees about the difficult decisions regarding reductions in force,” he wrote. “To be a leading organization in the energy industry going forward, UP must have a renewed focus on operational efficiency and continue our emphasis on safety and ESG.
UP’s organizational structure will be aligned with these focus areas.”
Prison inmate commits suicide
TORRINGTON (WNE) – An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington has died after committing suicide on Thanksgiving, according to Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates.
The inmate, 21-year-old Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native John Christian Tygart, was incarcerated at WMCI after a conviction of felony child abuse in Laramie County on Sept. 24.
Tygart was sentenced to serve two to four years in the facility.