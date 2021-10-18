Vaccination numbers plateau
CASPER (WNE) — The number of Wyoming residents seeking COVID-19 vaccines has again plateaued. In the last two weeks, just under 4,600 people sought a first dose, and 576 sought the one-dose Janssen shot.
Those numbers are roughly the same as they were in the previous two-week period.
The shift is a turn from August, when nearly double that number of people were seeking initial vaccine doses in Wyoming.
The plateau persists despite a new advertisement campaign from the Wyoming Department of Health, and pleadings from local health officials including Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell, who has stressed the strain the illness among the unvaccinated has put on Wyoming hospitals.
The Wyoming Department of Health earlier this month launched a new public information campaign with a focus on real stories from residents who regretted not getting their shots earlier.
Medicaid fraud, sexual assault results in prison term
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A former Cheyenne counselor convicted of sexually assaulting a patient and defrauding Medicaid received prison time during a hearing Friday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced William Dale Robinson to three to five years of incarceration for the sexual assault charge. A 12- to 16-month sentence for a felony charge associated with incorrectly billing Medicaid will run concurrently with this sentence. Robinson had one day of credit for time served.
Robinson pleaded guilty in July to two felony charges as part of a stipulated plea agreement: second-degree sexual assault by a health care provider and obtaining property by false pretenses in an amount greater than $1,000.
Robinson brought with him to the courtroom a cashier’s check for $6,397.36 – the amount he’d falsely claimed from Medicaid – which he’d agreed to pay in restitution to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Division of Healthcare Financing.