Commissioners make Johnson County a Second Amendment preservation county
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County is now a Second Amendment preservation county, after the unanimous passage of resolution No. 655 by the county commissioners on April 6.
Commission Chairman Bill Novotny said the resolution came about after consultation with the sheriff’s office and hearing concerns from county residents.
The resolution states the county’s strong support for the Second Amendment and the belief that it is “an inalienable right of the citizens of Johnson County to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property.”
The resolution also states that funds from the county treasury, county personnel and county resources cannot be “used in a manner to abridge the rights of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms as an individual right.”
After the resolution’s passage, County Attorney Tucker Ruby said the word ‘”preservation” in the resolution is of particular importance, because it is only for those law-abiding citizens who have not lost their gun rights.
“It’s not a sanctuary place for folks that want to have guns that are otherwise not allowed to,” he said. “But, if you can legally have guns, we very much support that.”
After the passage of the county resolution, Novotny shared the document on Facebook, where it was met with some resistance from community members who expressed frustration that the county had passed a resolution and not passed an ordinance that included penalties for violations.
“Counties do not have legal authority to pass ordinances,” Novotny wrote in response. “Ordinances are a function of city government and their home rule authority. Counties pass resolutions.”
Yellowstone bison removed
JACKSON (WNE) — When the Yellowstone Plateau melts out each spring, it’s not unusual for a hapless animal to emerge from under the ice at Blacktail Ponds near Mammoth.
The occasional carcasses are a draw for throngs of wildlife enthusiasts and photographers hoping to peep scavenging grizzly bears and wolves along one of the only roads open this time of year in Yellowstone National Park. This year, however, park staff found seven bison drowned in the shallow, spring-fed roadside ponds. Over the weekend the thousands of pounds of rotting meat disappeared after being winched and then driven away by Yellowstone rangers.
“They attracted large numbers of visitors in an area with few turnouts and poor visibility around corners which created hazardous driving conditions,” Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress explained in an email. “The carcasses were removed in order to prevent traffic congestion and injuries to pedestrians.”
Four of the intact, waterlogged bison were removed Friday. The remaining three animals came out the following day. They were all taken to designated carcass dumps that are closed to the public, Veress said.
To rangers’ knowledge, Yellowstone’s famed large carnivores had not yet discovered the bison smorgasbord before the carcass removal project.
At least one wildlife photographer who captured the winching operation on video was understanding of the park’s decision to remove the animals.
“Moving the food source further away from the road allows the bears, wolves, and other scavengers to get their meal without the chaos of crowds of onlookers,” Rob Harwood (@RobWildPhoto) wrote in a post he shared on Facebook.
Arguments heard in Klingbeil appeal
CODY (WNE) — Oral arguments were heard on Tuesday for Wapiti resident Dennis Klingbeil’s Wyoming Supreme Court appeal of his 2019 conviction for first degree murder.
Klingbeil is arguing the state erred during his district court case by using and relying on the opinion of a forensic pathologist that his shooting of his wife Donna Klingbeil was homicide, and that evidence from a 2011 visit sheriff deputies made to the couple’s home should not have been used in the case.
The state is denying both charges.
Chief Justice Michael Davis expressed some skepticism about the defense’s arguments impacting the case as a whole, describing the evidence against Klingbeil as “pretty devastating even without that argument,” he said.
Klingbeil’s role in pulling the trigger that killed his wife is not in dispute.