Pinedale Airport improvements boost readiness
PINEDALE (WNE) — A ribbon of fresh, jet black asphalt runs at a perfect angle to the horizon of Ralph Wenz Field, paralleling the Wind River Range.
The roughly 1.5-mile runway allows aircrafts loaded with fuel and passengers to take off on warm summer days — a challenge at 7,058 feet, said Grover Laseke, Pinedale Airport manager. Advanced 3D GPS technology created a perfectly level surface.
The runway rehabilitation project, substantially completed in September 2021, is one of several projects launched by the Town of Pinedale to upgrade and expand services at Ralph Wenz Field before the Jackson Hole Airport closes between April 11-June 28.
Laseke said it was difficult to predict how the closure will impact air traffic at the Pinedale Airport at this time.
Due to the improvements carried out by the town and its contractors in 2021, Ralph Wenz Field is “prepared to provide whatever services we can” to aircraft rerouted from Jackson, Laseke said. The airport lacks the facilities for commercial passenger flights but can accommodate a wide range of private and chartered planes and jets.
In addition to preparing the Pinedale Airport to welcome aircraft from Jackson, the flurry of construction activity last summer boosted the facility’s ability to provide crucial emergency services to the community, Laseke added.
Federal, state and local agencies use Ralph Wenz Field as a center for fighting wildland fires from the air. During the 2018 Roosevelt Fire, the airport staged tactical aircraft, including two 747-jet air tankers capable of dropping more than 8,000 gallons of fire retardant.
The Pinedale Airport is also a base for fixed-wing medical evacuations in Sublette County, said Laseke.
90 new beds part of Jackson ski resort plans to keep employees
JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort plans in about two weeks to start building three four-story buildings to house its workers.
“We’re not looking to make money or even break even on these units,” said Ty Hoath, the resort’s vice president of human resources.
The 30 new units of employee housing, totaling 31,000 square feet, are Phase 2 of the 2014 Powderhorn units in west Jackson, which are about 20 minutes from the resort.
The project will double what was included in the first phase of the Powderhorn complex — 92 beds — with 90 more.
Construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months and be completed for the 2023-24 winter season. There will be a mix of one, two and four-bedroom “apartment-style” units.
The top three floors will have the four-bedroom units with lock-off bedrooms, two bathrooms, communal kitchens and kitchen areas.
One and two-bedroom units will be on the ground floors.
This year, Hoath said, the resort is putting employees up in 390 beds, in either temporary master leases or resort-owned housing.