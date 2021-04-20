Gas prices rise again
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Gas prices in Wyoming are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.56 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was priced at $3.38 per gallon, a difference of 82 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday. The national average was down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Yellowstone roads start to open for season
CODY (WNE) — As of Friday, select roads and services in Yellowstone National Park are now open to the public for the summer season, weather permitting. Visitors should expect modified operations that are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance.
Roads that will be open to the public by Friday include the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris), Norris to Canyon Village, the North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round).
The East Entrance outside Cody is scheduled to open 8 a.m. May 7.
The road between Canyon Junction and Tower-Roosevelt will be closed for the 2021 season. Face masks are being required in all visitor facilities in Yellowstone National Park. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as hiking trails, overlooks and parking areas. This requirement is in support of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, that mandates maskwearing on federal property and spaces.
Initially, some NPS and partner services will be limited and or modified, especially in the early spring. The Park works with partners to safely provide visitors services such as camping, lodging, dining, retail and activities, educational programs, fuel and automotive repair shops, and urgent care clinics. These services will be available through Yellowstone’s lodges, Delaware North general stores, Yellowstone Forever, Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Inc., Medcor at Yellowstone.
September trial set in fatal car wreck
PINEDALE (WNE) — The vehicular homicide case against Jade S. Jewkes, of Jackson, is set to go before a 12-person jury on Monday, Sept. 20, in 9th District Court.
Jewkes pleaded not guilty at her March 25 arraignment to two charges of aggravated homicide by vehicle.
The first charge alleges she caused the death of a Pinedale man while driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 percent or more, the second that she caused his death while intoxicated to a degree rendering her incapable of driving safely, court records show. Jewkes is also charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol.
She was arrested and charged after being in a fatal collision with Shane Deal, of Pinedale, on New Year’s Day on Highway 191 in the Hoback Canyon north of Bondurant. Jewkes’ erratic driving that afternoon led to motorists to report her but she collided head-on with Deal’s truck as he drove south and she drove north, according to court records.
Judge Marv Tyler gave Jewkes’ trial top priority for the week with attorneys agreeing to five trial days “if health conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic permit,” according to the case management order. The pretrial conference is set for Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
Judge: Man who urged girl to become prostitute is mentally ill
POWELL (WNE) — Cody man who reportedly tried to convince a 17-year-old girl to become a prostitute and sleep with him in 2018 is mentally ill and not responsible for his actions, a judge has ruled.
After fighting over the issue for months, prosecutors conceded that Kenneth “Val” Geissler Jr., 81, is not guilty of the crimes by reason of mental illness or deficiency.
The finding was based on the opinions of three different medical experts — one retained by the prosecution and two by the defense — who evaluated Geissler following his arrest on the allegations.
“We never disputed that he’s mentally ill. We never disputed that he doesn’t understand what he’s doing,” Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield said of Geissler.