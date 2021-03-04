Yellowstone day-of camping cut down for 2021
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park has announced that it is following in its southern neighbor’s footsteps and converting some campgrounds to reservation-only for the coming summer.
Earlier this year, Grand Teton National Park announced it was doing away with all first-come, first-served camping, and had converted its 800-plus sites spread throughout seven campgrounds to reservation-only.
The same shift in Yellowstone applies to the Mammoth and Slough Creek campgrounds and a portion of the Pebble Creek campground. Yellowstone concessionaire Xanterra already operated five of the park’s 12 campgrounds as reservation-only, and that leaves just five campgrounds with first-come, first-served sites — but two, Norris and Tower Falls campgrounds, will be closed in 2021.
Impromptu roadtrippers who roll into Northwest Wyoming’s two flagship national parks in summer 2021 are down to three spots where unplanned camping will be in the cards: Lewis Lake Campground, the Indian Creek Campground and a portion of Pebble Creek. Collectively, they offer 166 campsites that will be available without a reservation. According to Yellowstone’s public affairs office, the changes were made at the request of visitors.
“The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival,” park officials wrote. Bookings for Yellowstone’s newly reservable campsites will go live on Recreation.gov starting at 8 a.m. March 24.
Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. They’re expected to go quickly.
Outside the peak season, Yellowstone is also keeping the Mammoth Campground’s 85 sites first-come, first-served. It’ll convert to reservation only come May 1, then revert Oct. 16.
Newsome supports bill to allow people to take roadkill
CODY (WNE) — A proposed bill debated Tuesday on the floor of the State House would allow people to legally take roadkill under a number of conditions.
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody is a co-sponsor. HB 95 was initially brought to the floor Tuesday for discussion.
If passed, it would require the Game and Fish Commission, in consultation with the state transportation commission, to establish a program whereby any person who wants to take wildlife killed as a result of motor vehicle collisions on any public road or highway in the state of Wyoming is permitted to do so as long as they meet one of a number of requirements.
“I support this bill because I think it benefits the residents of Wyoming,” Newsome said. “Thirty states allow the collection of roadkill. While some might collect the animals for meat, others might want the hide or teeth.”
Currently there are certain conditions that allow someone to keep roadkill, but each situation has to be approved by a game warden and the person has to have the proper game license or an interstate game tag.
Game and Fish has said the rules are to prevent poaching.
Some states do allow the practice of taking wildlife, including Montana.
The house bill would allow someone to take a deer killed in a motor vehicle accident provided they have prior approval, an interstate game tag or a license.
Newsome said while serving on the House travel committee, members looked at concerns regarding safety when someone is attempting to recover a carcass, and were set to vote on an amendment Wednesday that would require a person to remove the entire animal from the roadway.
Boot camp to move to Rawlins, Lusk
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — The Youthful Offender Transition Program, formerly known as boot camp, will be moving from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, according to information provided in an email from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
The program is slated to move to the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and a unit at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, the information states.
“The program for the men is being moved to the WSP to better utilize the space the Department of Corrections has available,” the email said. “In the past few years, we have not had enough young men to fill the space, so we are relocating the program to a unit within a different prison. The women have previously been sent out of state to states that have youthful offender programs to participate in their program.”