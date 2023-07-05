Wyoming’s average gas prices have fallen by 1.4 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.s The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today.The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Teen accidentally shoots through his own hand
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital with a hole in his left hand Sunday evening after he accidentally shot himself.
Police went to the emergency room after a 38-year-old man reported the 17-year-old shot himself in the hand with a 9 mm handgun, Police Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said.
The 17-year-old said he was looking at the gun before he put it in his hand.
He thought the gun was empty so he pulled the trigger and wound up with a hole completely through his left hand. Officers watched a video that confirmed the teen’s story and showed it was unintentional.
No foul play is suspected.
Man hiding packages along I-25 arrested for drug possession
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A man was indicted on multiple counts involving drugs and driving violations after he allegedly parked his car alongside I-25 and tried to hide packages in the bushes near the road.
Shawn M. Patrick was indicted in Converse County Circuit Court on May 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); one count of driving a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended or revoked license; and one count of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a moving vehicle, according to court documents.