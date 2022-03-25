UW professor dies in avalanche while skiing
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A 61-year-old University of Wyoming professor has died after being caught in a backcountry avalanche while skiing in western Wyoming near the Idaho border.
Jay Norton, a UW Extension soil fertility specialist, was skiing March 17 in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Teton Mountains near Victor, Idaho, when the avalanche happened, according to the university.
“We have lost a talented and beloved member of our community,” said UW President Ed Seidel. “Our hearts go out to his friends and family as we all grieve his loss.”
Norton’s spouse, Urszula Norton, is an associate professor in UW’s Department of Plant Sciences.
Norton was skiing with companions in Game Creek Canyon in Wyoming just east of Victor when Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the avalanche call, the Teton Valley News reported. The party had been staying at the Plummer Yurt, and Norton and an unidentified older woman were buried in the slide on the northeast aspect of Game Creek.
Devils Tower entrance fees go cashless
GILLETTE (WNE) – Entrance fees for Devils Tower National Monument will only be accepted as card or digital payments starting on April 1.
Part of the move to stop accepting cash to enter the park came as a means to cut down the time employees spend managing cash. It also would increase the amount of revenue that could go toward projects and visitor services while reducing the chance for wrongdoing or mishandling, according to a National Park Service press release. Passes may be purchased ahead of time by visiting recreation.gov or through the recreation.gov app. Passes bought on the app can be stored on a phone or printed in advance.
Devils Tower is open 24 hours a day year-round. But the bulk of its visitors come between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Of that 500,000 or so visitors to the park each year, about 80% come during those summer months.
Entrance fees are $25 per car and $20 per motorcycle. For those walking or riding bicycles, the cost is $15 per person age 16 and older. The fee covers seven days. People also can stop by the park for a fee-free day visit on Aug. 4, 25 or Sept. 25.
Visitors can buy an annual pass for all national parks for $45 or $80, respectively.
For more information, visit nps.gov/deto or call 307-467-5283, ext. 635.
Wright woman out $800 after puppy scam
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 37-year-old Wright woman is out $800 after she tried to buy a puppy on Facebook.
She said she found a Facebook post by a Sheena Meyers selling a Labrador puppy for $600.
The woman could not drive down to Colorado to pick up the dog, but the seller told her she could have the dog brought here for an extra $100, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The seller said she would use a pet shipping company called United Pet Emirates, which would fly the dog to Campbell County.