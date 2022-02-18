Bus driver arrested for DUI while driving kids
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bus driver for Laramie County School District 1 was arrested Wednesday evening —with high school kids aboard — for allegedly driving under the influence during a field trip, according to local and state officials.
The incident took place on a highway in Goshen County as the driver transported East and South high schools’ students on a trip out of state, according to the authorities. After receiving a call that the bus driver wasn’t staying in his lane of travel, a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer pulled over the vehicle after observing such behavior.
The bus driver, 60-year-old David R. Williams, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI-alcohol and for having an open container of booze in a moving vehicle. That is according to state and county officials; a Goshen County Sheriff’s Office employee said that, as of Thursday afternoon, Williams was still in jail.
While the bus was pulled over, on the side of northbound U.S. Highway 85 (at mile marker 71), the vehicle was kept warm and the kids stayed inside, said a Highway Patrol spokesperson. A trooper stayed with the bus before the alternate driver arrived, Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in a telephone interview.
The substitute driver then took over the bus and continued the trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, said a spokesperson for the LCSD1 school district. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was not able to immediately get a copy of the arrest and/or booking reports.
Senators offer resolution to celebrate Yellowstone anniversary
PINEDALE (WNE) — Both Wyoming U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan resolution to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park.
That resolution would designate March 1 as Yellowstone National Park Day.
“Yellowstone National Park is enjoyed by people from all across the world. It offers incredible outdoor recreation in Wyoming and iconic natural wonders like Old Faithful,” Sen. John Barrasso said. “Our bipartisan resolution is a tribute to the natural beauty, cultural history and wildlife that has made Yellowstone internationally famous. I am proud to join Sen. Lummis in honoring the world’s first national park on its 150th anniversary.”