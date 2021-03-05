State Rep. Chuck Gray announces 2022 primary bid against Cheney
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Republican state lawmaker from Casper announced his bid Thursday to challenge U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 primary election, becoming the latest GOP candidate to challenge the congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who joined the Wyoming Legislature in 2017, announced his bid on social media Thursday morning.
“It’s time for a leader who actually listens to the hard-working people of Wyoming, and not to the D.C elitists,” Gray said in a tweet. “Join me on my journey as I seek the Republican nomination for the United States Congress.”
His announcement was accompanied by a video featuring shots of Wyoming, with a voiceover warning “our way of life is under attack.”
“We can count on President Trump to stand up for Wyoming, but not everyone has stood up for him,” states the video’s narrator. “That’s why Liz Cheney’s impeachment vote was a betrayal, another example of how Liz has lost her way, acting like she’s from Washington, D.C., not Wyoming.”
Gray, who has also been a vocal critic of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has sponsored several bills this session championing conservative causes, including voter ID regulations, anti-abortion proposals and a ban on sanctuary cities in Wyoming.
With his announcement, Gray joins a growing field of Republicans aiming to challenge Cheney in the 2022 primary. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced his campaign against Cheney in January, and former Pavilion Mayor Marissa Selvig has also filed campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
How to testify virtually at the Legislature
JACKSON (WNE) — Testifying at the state capital used to be an arduous process, involving a drive to Cheyenne, often through the snow. A lot of things to come out of the pandemic have been terrible, but one positive is that the Wyoming Legislature now allows virtual testimony.
The schedule of meetings and sessions can be found at WyoLeg.gov. Click on the “Legislative Meetings” link under calendars.
To testify, go to the calendar and find the committee or chamber where you’d like to speak. At the right of the screen is a button that says “testify.” Clicking on that will take you to the Zoom meeting in which you can say your piece.
Once in the meeting, use the raise hand feature and when the time for public comment arises, staff will allow you to speak.
You must have your video and microphone turned on to give public comment.
Once you’re done, the staff will mute you again.
If you just want to watch, the government is asking you to watch on its YouTube channel.