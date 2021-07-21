Two killed in I-80 crash near Evanston
EVANSTON (WNE) — A man and boy are dead after another man drove his pickup into vehicles that were stopped for a previous accident on Interstate 80 near Evanston on Sunday, July 18, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 1 on Interstate 80, just west of Evanston.
A 2002 Toyota RAV-4 and 2013 Ford F-150 were stopped in traffic that afternoon due to an earlier crash blocking the roadway.
The driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra failed to see the stopped traffic and collided with the Toyota, causing the Toyota to hit the back of the Ford.
The driver of the GMC has been identified as 29-year-old Greeley, Colorado, resident Braylin Wertenberger. Wertenberger was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the Evanston Regional Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 71-year-old Wolf Point, Montana, resident William J. Baker. Baker was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah, where he later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. The juvenile passenger in the vehicle has been identified as Wolf Point, Montana, resident Scobey J. Baker. He was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.
The remaining passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 19-year-old Wolf Point, Montana, resident Kade Baker. He was transported to Evanston Regional Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Ford and one passenger were not injured; the other passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Driver inattention and speed on the part of Wertenberger are being investigated as potential contributing factors.
Converse County COVID cases roaring back as vaccination rates lag
GILLETTE (WNE) — Converse County’s COVID-19 cases are increasing dramatically again, driving a major concern among local and state health officials who point to a low rate of vaccinations.
During the week ending July 4, Converse County had two reported active cases. On Monday, that figure augmented by 1,150% percent to 24 active cases, according to the Converse County Emergency Management Agency.
“That is a pretty dramatic increase, and it’s not showing signs of slowing down,” Converse County Public Health Nurse Manager Darcey Cowardin said.
Most of those new cases are from people who are unvaccinated, Cowardin said.
And those cases no longer are primarily older residents as it was a year ago.
Of the new cases, 19 of those were of people 50 years old and younger, including three people who are under 20, according to the Converse County Emergency Management Agency.
“Right now, in the U.S. 98%- 99% of all deaths are related to (being) unvaccinated,” said Cowardin.
Woman, 67, dies in Snake River guided fishing incident after boat overturned
JACKSON (WNE) — A 67-year-old woman died on the Snake River shortly after noon Tuesday in a guided fishing accident when the drift boat she and two other people were in tipped at an eddyline, “began to take on water and kind of overturned,” said Cody Lockhart, Teton County Search and Rescue chief advisor.
“[The boat] hit a little whirlypool, and it was enough to suck the side under a little bit where it would take on water,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the woman was not from Jackson and was in the boat with a fellow tourist and a “longtime local fishing guide.” The guide and other people in the boat were able to swim to safety and were uninjured, Lockhart added.
Whether the woman or any of the others in the boat were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the incident “is under investigation,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said.
“Significant resources were there in a timely manner — SAR and Fire/EMS — but we weren’t able to get her heart back,” Lockhart said. “We worked it for a while. Like, they worked it for a significant amount of time” using CPR to try to revive her.
The woman’s identity will not be available until notification of next-of-kin is completed, which could be Wednesday or even later in the week, Carr said.
Sweetwater County health officials warn of epidemic of the unvaccinated
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — While coronavirus cases have slowly declined in Sweetwater County, health leaders said the trend could easily be reversed due to the community’s low vaccination rate and more infectious variations of COVID-19 appearing in Wyoming.
They stressed it is a preventable disease that still hasn’t gone away, as Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is seeing an increased number of cases in younger individuals and other counties in Wyoming are seeing cases spike.
During the monthly update on the coronavirus, representatives from the Sweetwater County Health Department, Community Nursing, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and others talked about recent figures, the latest revisions to safety guidelines and how vaccination participation could influence what happens next.
“It has not gone away,” said Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer.