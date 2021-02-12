Bill aims to counter gun restrictions
CODY (WNE) — Many area legislators are pushing bills meant to hamper the effectiveness of gun control measures President Joe Biden proposed during his campaign. Senate File 81 is sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and co-sponsored by, among others, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, and Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Powell, John Winter, R-Thermopolis, and Dan Laursen, R-Powell.
“This is an attempt by our Legislature to get ahead of what we are pretty sure the Biden administration is going to do relative to gun confiscation,” Winter said. “We are focused on preserving our Second Amendment rights for the citizens of this great state.”
SF 81 states, in part, that “the Legislature is firmly resolved to support and defend the constitution of the United States against every aggression, whether foreign or domestic, and is duty-bound to oppose every infraction of those principles that constitute the basis of the United States because only a faithful observance of those principles can secure the union’s existence and the public happiness.”
Byron building dispute not entirely settled
LOVELL (WNE) — A trip to court on Monday and Tuesday has not resulted in closure of a conflict between the Town of Byron and Postern Capital.
The dispute is over a 2012 lease with Alex Jon Campos of Postern Capital. The lease did not give Campos ownership of the town-owned building immediately but rather guaranteed the building to Campos for a $10 fee if the Town of Byron opted to release the building.
According to the lease, the agreement would stand for 99 years.
Byron town attorney Joey Darrah determined in 2019 that there are two elements of the lease that either violate the Wyoming Constitution or Wyoming law.
According to Wyoming law, no decision by a council is allowed to bind the hands of a future council, nor are councils allowed to gift or give property to an individual without advertising the sale and putting the property up for bid.
In early 2019, Byron Mayor Pam Hopkinson Hopkinson presented the lease to a judge requesting that a declaratory judgment be made.