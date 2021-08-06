Vanguard settles with Campbell County
GILLETTE (WNE) — After spending three years and nearly $1 million in litigation, Campbell County Commissioners have agreed to a settlement in a case with a mineral producer that was trying to claw back taxes it already had paid.
In August 2018, Houston-based Vanguard Natural Resources was going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and it filed complaints against Campbell, Sublette, Park, Natrona, Johnson, Carbon and Sweetwater counties, claiming that those counties should return $5.2 million in taxes that it had already paid.
Vanguard, an oil and gas firm, had been trying to get back $447,595 from Campbell County, which it had paid for 2016 and the first half of 2017. It also argued that it shouldn’t have to pay $178,000 in production taxes for the second half of 2017.
Campbell County filed a counterclaim of $524,898. The other six counties filed counterclaims as well, and all seven have been involved in litigation with Vanguard — which has since gone under restructuring and is now known as Grizzly Energy — in Texas since 2018.
County Administrative Director Carol Seeger said that a couple of weeks ago, attorneys for Vanguard and the seven counties participated in mediation and came out with a solution.
In the settlement, Vanguard will pay the seven counties $2.3 million total. Campbell County will be paid $163,366.
The commissioners voted in favor of the settlement at their regular meeting Tuesday.
“It never sits good with anybody, but it does get us out of this thing, and we can quit spending money on attorneys’ fees,” said Commissioner D.G. Reardon.
Laramie schools to recommend mask use when school resumes
LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County School District 1 plans to adhere to health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches.
During a discussion at a Board of Education work session Wednesday night, Superintendent Jubal Yennie outlined the district’s current position, which takes guidance from the federal agency by way of state and county health departments.
“I had a plan going into the fall, but things have to change at this point,” he said.
The CDC currently recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of one’s vaccination status. That recommendation was echoed by the state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.
There are currently no mask mandates in place in the state or the county, and Yennie drew a distinction between a recommendation and a requirement.
“We do not have a health order,” he said.
“I’m not going to recommend that we mandate masks because we do not have a health order.”
Board Chair Janice Marshall reiterated that stance later in the meeting.
“The CDC ‘recommends,’ and that’s the key word,” she said. “That doesn’t mean ‘requires.’ That doesn’t mean ‘mandate.’ It ‘recommends,’ and that’s what we will do.”
Yennie said he and the school board have received feedback he described as “vitriol” from members of the public on both sides of the mask issue.
“When I say we’re going to follow the recommendations, we’re going to follow the recommendations,” he said.
Powell man accused of throwing boy into wall
CODY (WNE) — A Powell man is facing charges of child abuse, accused of throwing an 8-year-old child against a wall by the child’s throat and lifting the child up by ears.
Rudy DeHaan, 38, is currently in custody with a $10,000 cash-only bond set during his initial hearing last Tuesday.