Hageman.jpg
Buy Now

Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman claimed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are just an attempt by Democrats and the media to distract the American public from the current administration's fumbling during a Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Hageman declines to debate GreyBull

CHEYENNE (WNE) —Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette GreyBull next month.

Recommended for you