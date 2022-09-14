Hageman declines to debate GreyBull
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette GreyBull next month.
WyomingPBS confirmed Monday that officials had provided two dates in October for Hageman to participate in the general election debate, and she declined both.
For the first date, she said there was a scheduling conflict, and when given a second available date, Hageman said she would not participate at all.
“Since announcing her candidacy, Harriet Hageman has traveled over 40,000 miles across Wyoming, held more than 200 events and spoken with thousands of voters. This is a much more effective way of communicating with Wyomingites, and it’s how she will continue,” her campaign responded in a statement. “We thank you for your invitation, but respectfully decline.”
Democratic primary winner GreyBull said Hageman’s decision not to join her on the debate stage showed a lack of dedication to her role as a representative.
She said it’s a tactic of the privileged class not to participate in debates and not to have an open dialogue about issues concerning Wyomingites. She said constituents deserve to hear Hageman’s plan for the state and compare them to the position GreyBull has on various issues.
“I do hope she would consider changing her mind,” GreyBull said.
WyomingPBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was disappointing that Hageman was not going to take part, because the debates are a key component in educating constituents.
He said WyomingPBS had been hosting the live statewide debates for many years, and noted that Hageman took part in the Republican primary debate earlier this year.
Man who sang ‘Bad Boys’ during chase and kidnapping sentenced to prison
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man who sang “Bad Boys” during a car chase from police while his wife was kept in the car against her will was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for kidnapping.
Robbie C. Muller, 33, was also sentenced on Aug. 23 to 10 to 12 years for strangulation of a household member and four to six years for felony meth possession, both of which will run concurrent to the kidnapping sentence, according to court documents. Normally, a kidnapping charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years and strangulation of up to 10 years.
But because Muller received a habitual criminal enhancement, the penalty for both kidnapping and strangulation was 10 to 50 years.
Officers got a call around 11:30 p.m. July 26, 2021, from a man who said that Muller’s wife called him saying, “He won’t let me out of the car! He just tried to kill me!” according to court documents.
The couple’s 2018 Hyundai Sonata was spotted near the Gurley Overpass, and officers tried making a traffic stop. Muller then took off at speeds of up to 65 mph, running a stop sign and veering into the BNSF railroad yard.
His wife later told police that he was singing the famous “Cops” anthem “Bad Boys” while fleeing officers, according to court documents.
The car eventually got stuck on the train tracks and Muller took off on foot. After a brief chase, he turned toward officers with his hands up and said, “Shoot me!” then, “Stop!” according to court documents. He then ran away again, until officers chased him down and detained him near the fire station. Officers found his wife “hysterical” in the passenger seat of the Sonata. She said he choked her and that she thought he was going to kill her.
She said when she tried calling her father, Muller took the phone. He went on to slam her head into the passenger window, then choked her.
Cody mayor passes declaration to honor U.S. Constitution
CODY (WNE) — Cody Mayor Matt Hall declared Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week, describing the Constitution of the United States of America as “the guardian of our liberties.”
“It embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law,” Hall said as he read the proclamation at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
This year marks the 235th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.
There is a law known as public law 915 that guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States designating Constitution Week.
According to the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, Constitution Week is celebrated each year in order to “commemorate [the Constitution’s] history, importance and bring attention to how it still serves us today.”