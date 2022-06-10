Coalition launches suicide fatality review process
JACKSON (WNE) — The Community Prevention Coalition, which works to prevent suicide in Jackson Hole, is leading a new fatality review process to examine circumstances leading to suicide deaths in Teton County.
Composed of law enforcement, hospital and public health staffers, and Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, the review team plans to meet quarterly to identify risk factors and to workshop local policy recommendations that could help prevent suicides. The approach mirrors one taken by a review team in Washington County, Oregon, which helped reduce its local suicide rate by 40% over a six-year period.
Torrington police investigate auto burglaries
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Torrington Police Department is asking the community for help with a string of auto burglaries.
According to the TPD Facebook page, 12 vehicles were entered into on Rio Vista Road, West C Street, West D Street and East A Street between the hours of 1-4 a.m. on Wednesday. Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson said there were no signs of forced entry and officers are following up on possible leads.
“I’m really hopeful that folks in the community who have video systems will check their system from that timeframe of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. and call if they see anything suspicious on their video systems,” Johnson said. While auto burglaries are uncommon in Torrington, Johnson said a series of these crimes in one night is very rare which leads to officers to believe the incidents are connected.