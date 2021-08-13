Toddler killed after being hit by truck
EVANSTON (WNE) — The world can shatter in an instant.
The Evanston community was reminded of that this week when 2-year-old Niko Ringer was tragically killed after he darted into the street in front of a truck driven by an unidentified 19-year-old male at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Arnell, the accident was just that — a “horrible set of circumstances” that resulted in unimaginable loss.
Shortly before the accident, the boy’s parents — Tosha Scott and Aube Ringer — had taken a dirty diaper outside to the garbage, and now suspect the door hadn’t shut securely when they went back inside.
Niko had been playing in the living room of his home in the area when he was momentarily left unattended, said Arnell. In those moments, the boy must have slipped out the door and into the street, directly in the path of the oncoming truck.
Arnell said the driver never saw the boy coming as it is believed he darted out from behind some shrubbery. The teen driver realized he had hit something and stopped, immediately calling 911 when he saw the boy.
Though the incident is still under investigation and law enforcement have recovered the engine control module from the truck and the driver’s cellphone, Arnell said there is no indication that distraction, impairment or speed were factors in the accident.
Speeding stop leads to drug arrest
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Maryland man who was stopped for speeding when his VW Jetta came up behind a trooper now faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
Not only did Benjamin Stillson, of Bowie, Maryland, allegedly have a felony amount of liquid THC in his vehicle, he was also charged with taking four LSD tabs into the Sublette County Jail when he was booked, according to court records.
Benjamin Stillson is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled plant substance in the form of a psilocybin mushroom-infused chocolate bar, records show.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Schilling wrote in his affidavit that he was patrolling Highway 189 on July 30 when a white car closed the distance to his patrol vehicle. He activated his rear radar and clocked Stillson going 78 mph in a 70-mph speed zone, it says.
After they stopped, the trooper said he noticed a vape pen that Stillson allegedly said he used THC in but not where marijuana is illegal. A deputy and another trooper helped Schilling search the Jetta and logged numerous packages with rolled joints, THC oil cartridges, pot residue and the labeled chocolate bar, the affidavit says.
When Stillson was arrested and cuffed, he said he had another THC cartridge in a daypack and it was taken out, it says.
At the jail, Stillson’s wallet was emptied and a piece of folded foil was found that had four tabs of LSD, weighing 0.1 grams; the liquid THC weighed more than 0.3 grams, the affidavit says.
Weston County attorney resigns
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Former Weston County Attorney Alex Berger’s resignation was official July 31 after a resignation letter dated July 20 was accepted by the Board of Weston County Commissioners.
“It has been the honor of my life serving the people of Weston County in this capacity. I sincerely hope and believe that I have left this office better than when I assumed it,” Berger said in the letter. “The current attorneys and staff of the office will keep on making sure the people of Weston County are safe and your board (the Board of Weston County Commissioners) is well represented.”
Berger is a Gillette attorney who went to court to secure a spot on Weston County’s primary ballot for the office in 2018.
Filling the vacant position is done through several steps, according to Wyoming statute. First the “board of county commissioners must inform the chairman of the county central committee of the political party which the last incumbent represented at the time of his election” of the vacancy.
In this situation, that is the Weston County Republican Party, chaired by Kari Drost.