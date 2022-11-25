Man arrested for felony drug, gun charges after standoff with police
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 35-year-old man was arrested on two felony charges after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
Tuesday afternoon, the Gillette Police Department was asked to help Probation and Parole, which had an active arrest and hold on the man. Officers learned the man, Kenneth Durrah, was in a home on the 1000 block of Poplar Lane, and that he had a gun and drugs, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The police went out to the home, and the department’s special response team was used as a precaution. There was a period of time where Durrah refused to come out of the home, Wasson said. Negotiators were communicating with him over the phone, and he eventually surrendered.
Police believed Durrah tried eating cocaine before he was arrested and the man was evaluated at the hospital for ingesting drugs before being taken to jail. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Shoplifting leads to police chase,
RIVERTON (WNE) — A report of people shoplifting hundreds of dollars of meat led officers on a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple agencies and resulted in three arrests Nov. 18.
Riverton police were first called to the parking lot of Smith’s at 6:43 p.m., where a vehicle suspected to be involved in shoplifting at Safeway in Lander earlier in the day was parked.
When Riverton officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly sped westbound on West Main Street, leading officers on a chase that left city limits, when Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually left the roadway and sheared off a fence post, then continued out into a field. The driver reportedly bailed and fled while two other individuals remained in the car.
The alleged driver, Patrick Duran, 33, of Riverton, was captured and charged with driving while under the influence and possession of methamphetamine. Passenger Adrian Moss, 36, of Ethete, was arrested on a burglary warrant and charged with shoplifting. Tashena Jealous, 37, also of Ethete, was arrested on a warrant.
More than $200 in meat that had been reportedly stolen from Smith’s was recovered, and officers continue to investigate the theft of $200 to $400 in meat stolen from Safeway earlier in the day.