Energy Rebound program funding doubles to $30M
PINEDALE (WNE) — Many unemployed in the oil and gas industry could get relief after the Wyoming’s Energy Rebound program doubled its $15 million funding to $30 million to complete 292 projects statewide.
The high demand for oil and gas grants came from 65 companies — all qualified applicants — as soon as the CARES Act-funded program opened, according to the Wyoming Business Council that administers Energy Rebound.
Gov. Mark Gordon opened the program in mid-November to help energy operators complete well projects that have languished in the state’s slow economy and COVID restrictions.
“Company estimates provided on application paperwork that these projects will provide over 5,500 jobs in Wyoming and will produce over $150 million in oil and/or natural gas over the next year,” said WBC CEO Josh Dorrell.
Each project was limited to a $500,000 cap for drilled but uncompleted wells, as well as funding for up to five recompletions or “workovers” and five plugging and abandonment of wells that are no longer producing.
These are projects that were planned but could not be completed without the financial boost from the governor’s Energy Rebound program.
Operators will receive grants for 18 drilled but uncompleted wells, 130 recompletions or workovers and 142 plugging and abandonment wells.
Wyoming’s share of CARES Act funds must pay for goods and services by the end of the year, with the actual work continuing throughout next year.
Douglas woman charged with four counts of abuse of minor
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A young Douglas woman was charged Nov. 4 with four counts of felony sexual abuse of a minor.
Police received a report that Marchio Nystul, 23, allegedly had sexual relations with a victim, who was identified only as being 13-15 years old.
The incidents happened between May 24 and Aug. 14, 2017, according to court documents.
Nystul allegedly stated in her interview that she and the victim did have a sexual relationship and that she told the victim “I could go to jail for this,” according to the affidavit.
Each count of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. Nystul has been bound over to the 8th Judicial District Court to stand trial.
More fake $100 bills passed in Jackson
JACKSON (WNE) —Police now believe there are two men passing counterfeit cash at area stores.
After releasing information and surveillance photos last month of a man using fake $100 bills at Hoback Sports and Wyoming Camera Outfitters, officers said they have since learned of another counterfeit bill being used at Knobe’s Radio Shack.
Three other cases of fake $100 bills being used at stores in Alpine and Afton might be related, police said.
In late October a man used a fake $100 bill and a real $20 bill to purchase $116 photography gloves at Wyoming Camera Outfitters, Jackson police Sgt. Russ Ruschill said. That bill wasn’t caught until it was taken to Wells Fargo.
At Hoback Sports on Nov. 6, a man used another fake $100 to buy two Buffs, police said.
In surveillance footage from that purchase, the man is wearing a Realtree hoodie with a white skull on the front, faded jeans with holes in them, sunglasses and a blue surgical mask. That same day two men used a fake $100 at Knobe’s Radio Shack in Jackson to buy a scanner antenna and connector, police recently learned.
A few weeks earlier, according to Afton Chief of Police Jason Romberg, two fake $100s were passed at Family Dollar and Tractor Supply in Afton. But those cases didn’t produce any suspect leads, so Romberg isn’t comfortable assuming the Jackson cases are related to his cases.
Now detectives are working together to compare notes. Romberg said counterfeit money is rare in his jurisdiction.
“The last one was three to four years ago,” he said. “And that was just one deal and done.”
In the Jackson cases, detectives are comparing the fake bills and collecting video surveillance to narrow leads.