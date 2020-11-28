Peabody slashes health benefits for older retirees
GILLETTE (WNE) — In a cost-cutting move, Peabody Energy Corp. is slashing some health and life insurance benefits for retirees at the end of the year.
Retirees older than 65 have been notified that their health benefits will disappear after Dec. 31 and all retirees will have their life insurance terminated, according to a statement from the company.
The move is expected to save the company nearly $175 million and will ensure Peabody retirees younger than 65 who aren’t yet eligible for Medicare can maintain their coverage, the company said.
“The change in financial support is designed to maintain Peabody’s retiree medical subsidy where it is needed most — for retirees and spouses who are not yet age 65 and Medicare-eligible,” the statement said.
It’s the latest financial move for the nation’s largest coal producer in a challenging year. Peabody wrote down the value of its largest asset, the North Antelope Rochelle mine in Campbell County, by $1.42 billion earlier this year. And in its third-quarter filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Peabody reported that it could be heading toward a second bankruptcy since 2016.
Just how many Peabody retirees in Wyoming and overall are affected by the move wasn’t immediately known, but slashing retirement benefits isn’t new for PRB coal companies.
Alpha Natural Resources cut benefits during its 2015 bankruptcy and Cloud Peak Energy did the same in 2018 prior to filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2019.
State showing signs of economic recovery
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The latest Wyoming Economic Indicators report hints that the state is making a slow but sure recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.
Prepared by the Economics Analysis Division, the report shows that unemployment is dropping and the overall economic health of the state is rebounding from a deep low earlier this year.
The report combines four individual economic indicators to create an index that measures the overall health of Wyoming’s economy. These include the monthly unemployment and total non-farm employment rates and monthly sales and use tax collections from the mining sector and lodging.
As of November, the index value has climbed back up to 99.9 after increasing every month since May. This is driven largely by improvements in the unemployment rate, which is weighted to be the most important factor in the index.
After reaching 9.6% unemployment across the state in April, unemployment has dropped to a rate of 6.1% in November, according to the report. This is still higher than the unemployment rate a year ago, which the report records at 3.7% in September, 2019.
However, says the report, “These improved unemployment rates over the last several months are a bright sign that the recovery from the COVID-19 business shutdowns is continuing.”
Total non-farm payroll jobs in Wyoming are also once again on the rise, having climbed by 3400 since August and showing increases for five consecutive months. However, the total of 273,900 recorded in September is still 16,100 lower than one year ago.
Sales and use tax collections are still lower than usual, however. Collections from the mining sector in September were $7.9 million below those collected a year ago, while lodging tax has seen seven consecutive months of year-over-year declines.
Middle school turkey hunt raises more than $950 for local charity
POWELL (WNE) —There was a turkey hunt Friday at Powell Middle School. But the only danger faced by the “turkeys” in question was having a fun time.
The turkeys were really principal Kyle Rohrer and assistant principal Chanler Buck. They were sought around the building by school resource officer Matt Koritnik in a giant game of hide-and-seek.
Koritnik was assisted by “guide” Stan Hedges, who also uploaded the search live to social media.
The principals — err, turkeys — sneaked around the school, leaving paper tracks, colorful feathers and occasionally gobbling as they traveled.
But there was a serious purpose behind the game.
A school group, the Breakfast Club, decided it would be a good year to hold a fundraiser for Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes. The intent of the club is to welcome others, spread kindness and help students make connections in the school and community.
The Breakfast Club determined it wanted to raise money for those in need and came up with the turkey hunt idea.
If the students met the first rung goal, $25 raised school-wide, Rohrer would dress up like a turkey. If the second rung was met, $50, both Rohrer and Buck would sprout feathers. If the third goal, or $75 was met, then Koritnik would also dress up and pursue the principals. The principals’ hiding places and escape routes were selected by the homeroom class that raised the most money.
The amount raised as of Friday morning was $950.
“Since it was going to be Thanksgiving, and we knew there were people without food, we wanted to donate to Loaves and Fishes so everyone would have food,” said Isabelle Lobingier, an eighth-grade club member.