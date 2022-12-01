Woman charged with defrauding theatre group
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman who worked as the bookkeeper for a local nonprofit theater has been charged in federal court with five counts of wire fraud.
Carrisa J. Dunn-Pollard is accused of defrauding Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Inc. of more than $250,000 over about two years, according to documents filed last week in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming.
Dunn-Pollard allegedly “diverted the financial assets of the Theatre for her own personal use and falsified financial records to hide her scheme,” the criminal complaint says.
She worked for the theater group part time and was responsible for keeping financial records, according to the complaint.
Dunn-Pollard was arrested Tuesday and appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne that afternoon, according to court papers.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15 in Cheyenne.
The theater approached law enforcement in May about “the suspected theft of at least $255,500” by Dunn-Pollard, according to a probable cause statement by Russell Sparks, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.
Dunn-Pollard had been the bookkeeper for CLTP since May 2016 and was the only person responsible for the theater’s accounting software.
Representatives of the theater reported “multiple unusual transfers of funds” from Sept. 20, 2020, through May 2022 “between the Theater’s bank accounts, as well as multiple transfers out of the Theater’s general funds account to an outside and unknown bank account.”
Sparks determined that the unknown account belonged to Dunn-Pollard and her husband. Between May 23, 2019, and April 27, 2022, 111 “payroll deposits” totaling $278,550 were allegedly made into the account from the theater’s bank account.
Theater representatives told law enforcement these deposits weren’t authorized by anyone in the organization.
Man gets 125 years for rape, kidnapping
CASPER (WNE) — A Rock Springs man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Luis Saavedra Villa, 44, to 125 years in prison for the crimes, which took place in June.
Saavedra Villa was already a registered sex offender at the time of the assault. Saavedra Villa was a family friend known to the child as “uncle,” according to a joint statement from the Sweetwater County prosecuting attorney and sheriff.
In June, he had picked her up from her home while her mother was at work and took her to McDonald’s. He then sexually assaulted her in his work truck before returning her to her home.
The girl tried to escape while being assaulted, but Saavedra Villa locked the truck and prevented her from leaving, the statement reads.
The girl required emergency surgery at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for injuries sustained during the assault.
Saavedra Villa was living in Rock Springs and working for a local oilfield company at the time.
He is a Mexican citizen, and was in the country illegally after being deported following a 2001 sexual assault conviction in neighboring Uinta County, authorities said.
The current case did not proceed to trial. Instead, Saavedra Villa pleaded no contest to aggravated kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced by Third Judicial District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson.
Hospital district hits cash flow bottleneck
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Ongoing problems with the electronic medical records system have led to serious issues with cash flow at Crook County Medical Services District.
Though she expects the business office to catch up with the billing soon, CEO Micki Lyons requested a transfer of $500,000 from the board of trustees’ account last week to cover payroll and other costs until the issue is resolved.
While happy to consider the request, the board expressed concern that the issue is still not resolved.
The problem relates to older items that have not yet been billed, creating a situation where the accounts receivable is sitting at around $3 million — three times higher than is considered normal for the district. This has left the district short of cash on hand.
Chairman Mark Erickson commented that the trustee account from which Lyons requested the transfer contains the district’s mill levy money, which is in fact intended for day-to-day operations. For this reason, he said, he has no issue granting the request from that account.
“The bigger part of the problem is that we don’t have money coming in,” he said.
“I really don’t want to hear you complain about it — I want to know what some of the solutions are,” said Brent Fowler, incoming board member.
Lyons acknowledged the concern and explained that it’s not something that can be fixed overnight. Staff have been working through to identify problems and bottlenecks, but that takes time, she said.