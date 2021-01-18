No charges will be filed in Riverton shooting death
RIVERTON (WNE) — No charges will be filed in the November homicide that resulted in the death of Lisa Pitt, 39, of Riverton, Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun said Friday.
Pitt died of a “single perforating gunshot wound” to the trunk, according to the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.
The incident was reported at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 near Tundra Drive in Riverton.
“This was an accidental shooting,” LeBrun wrote in a Friday statement, noting that Pitt’s husband was involved.
“The Riverton Police Department investigation determined that Mr. Pitt was in the act of carrying his Glock .9mm pistol to his bedroom to place it inside a small pistol gun safe next to the couple’s bed. As Mr. Pitt walked past the couple’s walk-in closet, the inside of which was blocked from view owing to clothing hanging from the top of the door, Mrs. Pitt jumped out of the closet in a playful effort to scare her husband. Startled, Mr. Pitt shot and killed her.”
Man drowns after falling through ice
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 58-year-old Fremont County man died Thursday after falling through the ice on Ocean Lake, Sheriff Ryan Lee said in a press release Friday.
The man’s name was not immediately released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.
Lee said the fatal incident was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday after a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle – occupied by the 58-year-old and his brother – fell through the ice several hundred yards west of Dickinson Park.
When a deputy arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later, Lee said one of the men was “being walked to shore” – but the other was “still inside the completely submerged vehicle.”
Ice divers later recovered the deceased 58-year-old from about 12 feet of water, Lee said.
The surviving brother was not injured.