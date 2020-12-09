Suspect on the run after escaping Campbell County deputies twice
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 28-year-old Joshua Petersen, who ran away from deputies two times during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies stopped a 2010 Audi Q5 with Kansas license plates on Interstate 90, near South Douglas Highway, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Petersen was driving and had two passengers: a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.
The deputy told Petersen that there was a warrant for his arrest. The suspect stepped out of the car and while the deputy was placing him under arrest, Petersen ran north across I-90. Deputies were able to run him down and put him in handcuffs.
He was placed in the cage in the back of the patrol vehicle. While he was in there, a drug dog indicated on the vehicle, and deputies found Petersen had tin foil with a substance that tested presumptive positive for heroin, Reynolds said.
While deputies were questioning Petersen’s passengers, Petersen was able to roll down the window of the patrol vehicle. He got out of the car and ran away again. Deputies and the drug dog tracked him to the area of the Wingate hotel, but they were unable to find him.
A report will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office to issue a warrant for Petersen’s arrest on charges of possession of heroin, eluding and interference.
Search continues for new Fremont County public health officer
RIVERTON (WNE) — Fremont County still has had no luck getting a local health officer.
Its prior health officer Dr. Brian Gee did not reapply when his term expired July 1, and commissioners noted during a Dec. 1 meeting that interest in the job is low.
“The word is still out in the medical community; we’re soliciting anybody who’s interested,” said Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker. “In all honesty and bluntness, there’s only been one that has shown a little bit of interest,” but not enough, so far, to commit.
Becker said the county even has tried to “sweeten the pot,” by incorporating COVID-19 grants worth about $10,000 over a span of six months employment.
County health officers make $1,400 a month in stipends ordinarily. Their pre-pandemic duties consisted largely of tracking occurrence of sexually transmitted infections and increasing flood awareness.
Commissioner Mike Jones said the county pursued a physician with a background in public health, but the doctor’s professionals schedule and the pandemic rigors weren’t compatible.
Now Washakie County, whose commissioners fired their health officer after the latter ordered a mask mandate, has reached out to Fremont County leaders for advice on life without a county health authority.
“Washakie County called me concerned about what was happening . . . and what they were going to do,” said Commissioner Larry Allen. “I told them we were using Dr. (Alexia) Harrist as a sounding board, and I filled them in on what we were doing.”
Jones said the county engages in a COVID-addressing conference call on Mondays, in which state epidemiologist representatives participate.
Jackson tells cops to enforce mask rules
JACKSON (WNE) — Some of Jackson’s elected officials are tired of hearing people argue about masks.
The Town Council voted unanimously Friday during a specially called meeting for the town manager to instruct the Jackson Police Department to start citing people who defy mask orders.
“A lot has been done, but I think it’s pretty clear that more needs to be done here,” Mayor Pete Muldoon said. “I do think it’s our responsibility to make those kinds of policy decisions. We are not getting the compliance that these public health orders deserve.”
Since the meeting the state also issued a statewide mask order, which Teton County Attorney Erin Weisman said supersedes the county order.
No mask-related citations have been issued in Teton County, but Weisman said that if they are her office will use prosecutorial discretion like it does in all criminal cases.
“My utmost concern is for community safety, and we are a community who cares deeply about one another,” she said. “With respect to all cases, my office will continue to exercise a reasoned, commonsense approach throughout this crisis.”