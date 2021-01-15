Convicted Wapiti murderer appeals his case
CODY — Dennis Klingbeil, a Wapiti man convicted of first degree murder in November 2019, has formally appealed to have his case overturned in Wyoming Supreme Court.
After initially submitting notice he would appeal the decision in December 2019, he submitted his appellate brief on Monday, which outlines his argument for the appeal.
Klingbeil shot his wife of 43 years, Donna Klingbeil, at their home in August 2018. Both were intoxicated the night of the murder. A jury found him guilty for this crime in August 2019. It was revealed after his sentencing that Dennis Klingbeil had been offered a plea deal for a manslaughter charge, but he turned down the offer to instead take the case to jury trial. He had argued during the trial the shooting was completely accidental, and that he “snapped” when he accidentally pulled the trigger while distressed.
Klingbeil’s appeal will hinge on evidence he is arguing should not have been admitted in the trial from a 2011 incident, and on an opinion given by a forensic pathologist from the witness stand that Dennis Klingbeil’s action was homicidal. His legal defense team, Wyoming State public defenders Diane Lozano and Kirk Morgan, are claiming the pathologist’s testimony qualifies as prosecutorial misconduct and therefore prejudicial error.
“His opinions mattered and his improper opinion, ruling the shooting a homicide, not an accident, would have had a substantial impact on the jury,” according to the appellate brief, written by Laura McLane, faculty director for the University of Wyoming Law Defender Clinic, and two student assistants.
Teton County GOP unlikely to take stance on Cheney vote
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County GOP has not taken a stance on U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection.” And the party likely won’t in the future.
“We as an organization have always tried to stay focused on local issues, local elections,” said Alex Muromcew, county chairman of the party. That’s because focusing on national issues can “consume” an organization, he said.
Muromcew praised Cheney’s actions when he spoke Tuesday with the Jackson Hole News&Guide, after she announced her intent to impeach: “It is good to see a politician who has backbone, and I think she is really looking to a Republican party post-Trump and drawing some lines in the sand. Our elected officials owe their loyalty first to the country, second to the Constitution and only third to any individual. I think she’s making that very clear.”
He clarified in an email Wednesday that his stance does not reflect the local party’s position: “The quotes attributed to me, while accurate, reflect my personal opinions and not those of the Teton County GOP.”
Local reaction has been mixed. Four of six area Republicans interviewed expressed support for Cheney’s vote to impeach the president. Two others either found the move “disappointing” or didn’t take a position.
Marti Halverson, an Etna Republican who formerly represented parts of Teton, Lincoln and Sublette counties in the Wyoming House of Representatives, said she still supported Trump. When asked whether she would support Cheney going forward she declined to comment.