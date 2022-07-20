Wind River Reservation has water main break
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A water main break has been affecting the reservation in central Wyoming for the last several days.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe reported Friday that its water system lost pressure due to a pump failure on one well. Another well had continued “pumping, but cannot keep up with the demand of the community. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.”
A tribal official said Tuesday the water was on its way to being fully restored.
As a protective measure, some additional bottled water was still being sought.
The extra water may end up being held in reserve, as a backup, in case operations do not quickly resume.
The tribe had said the system breakdown in turn could allow for fecal matter or other such substances to enter the water distribution system: “These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment,” the press release said.
The recommendation is that people boil water before using it, in this case for at least three minutes.
The pump “is in the process of being repaired” with financial assistance from the Indian Health Service, according to the tribe.
The tribe shares the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. The Eastern Shoshone’s portion of the reservation does not appear to have been affected, according to Harvey Spoonhunter, a Wind River Reservation emergency contact for the Northern Arapahoe Tribe.
$800K jackpot won at Evanston’s Horse Palace
EVANSTON (WNE) — A player hit it big with a $798,549 jackpot on Sunday, July 17, at the Evanston Horse Palace.
The Evanston Horse Palace player, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the massive jackpot Sunday evening while playing the Blue Bolt 7 Historical Horse Racing game.
“With this win, we at Horse Palace are pleased to have awarded the biggest HHR jackpot in Wyoming history,” said Nick Hughes, president of Wyoming Horse Racing. “We couldn’t be more excited for our guest and their life-changing win at the Evanston Horse Palace. Only at our locations throughout Wyoming have these high levels of jackpots been available and we are proud of that distinction.”
Wyoming Horse Racing owns nine Horse Palace locations throughout Wyoming.
High-altitude balloon over Laramie sparks an online buzz
LARAMIE (WNE) — Accounts of people looking up at the sky and seeing a spaceship flying high above might seem like a chapter out of a science fiction novel or, since the weekend, just another day in Laramie.
The object isn’t a prelude to an incursion from an intergalactic overlord, as some have joked on social media, but a high-altitude helium balloon on a 30-day floater mission, said Phil Bergmaier of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium.
Since it was spotted in Laramie on Friday, the balloon appeared as a tiny speck in the sky through the weekend and to start the week.
But up close, it stands at 550 feet tall and has the ability to expand to an internal volume of 17,000,000 cubic feet — large enough to fit an entire football stadium, Bergmaier said.
The balloon is owned by World View Enterprises, a space tourism company selling trips to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere aboard the World View Explorer, a 10-person passenger vehicle lifted 100,000 feet into the atmosphere by the massive helium balloon.
From that altitude, passengers would be above 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere, making it possible to see stars during the daytime and witness the curvature of the Earth, according to the World View webpage.
The balloon, made of polyethylene plastic with the same thickness as a plastic sandwich wrap, will transport tourists from take-off sites near scenic locations such as the Grand Canyon and the Great Wall of China over the course of six to eight hours, according to the website. Participation in the excursion requires no training and is available to any adult who would qualify physically and legally to board a traditional airline flight, according to the company.
Flights are slated to begin in 2024 and will cost $50,000 per person.
Pinedale woman charged in decades-old murder of newborn
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Pinedale woman remains in custody at the Sublette County Jail following her July 12, 2022, arrest for a felony homicide charge stemming from a 25-year-old cold case out of Mackinac County, Michigan.
Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 59, was picked up on an out-of-state warrant for a single count of homicide for the alleged murder of “Baby Garnet,” an infant discovered dead in a Michigan outhouse by a sanitation worker in late June 1997.
According to Mackinac County Sheriff Edward Wilk, forensic genetic genealogy provided investigators with family bloodlines related to the decedent’s birth mother in 2017.
Michigan law enforcement officials nicknamed the infant “Baby Garnet,” after the Garnet Lake Campground where her body was discovered a quarter-century ago.
Last week, Michigan investigators traveled to Sublette County where they interviewed Gerwatowski.
According to Sheriff Wilk, the woman confirmed she was the child’s biological mother and offered “additional statements that provided probable cause to arrest her on the charge of Homicide-Open Murder.”
Gerwatwoski could choose to waive extradition, in which case she would be transported to Michigan without the need for the upcoming status hearing.
The Sublette Examiner uncovered a portion of an autopsy conducted on the child’s body in Grand Rapids, Michigan 25 years ago. Testing revealed the infant was near full-term. The Mining Journal reported at the time that no umbilical cord was found. Although the woman is charged with murder, nothing in the public record indicates whether the child was stillborn or what caused her death.
Torrington breaks another heat record
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Torrington broke another daily heat record on Monday, hitting 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Cheyenne, which predicts higher-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue.
“Although not quite yet a climate site for NWS due it not being a full 30 years that we’ve been keeping weather records, Torrington did indeed hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, breaking its previous record of 106 degrees in 2016,” NWS of Cheyenne Meteorologist Matthew Brothers told the Telegram.
“Above average temperatures will remain through Friday, at about 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit,” Brothers said. “Precipitation will return starting this weekend, however, temperatures through the weekend into next week will remain in the mid 90s with another possible heat spike to follow.”
Currently, much of Goshen County and Torrington are under a NWS issued Hazardous Weather Outlook alert, which began Monday and runs through next Monday.
The agency also issued a Red Flag warning for Goshen County and surrounding areas, “(a) red flag warning for strong west winds and low humidity Tuesday for portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle has been issued.”
In about two and a half years, Torrington will become an official climate, weather site with NWS which could mean Torrington could get some additional weather sampling tools and individuals to continue to monitor weather, environmental conditions like light, humidity, rain, wind and atmospheric changes.