Douglas firefighters and police light up to support health care workers
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Roughly one dozen Douglas Volunteer Fire Department vehicles and trucks, along with several police department patrol cars, encircled the Memorial Hospital of Converse County on Oct. 29 to show their support as the health care facility struggles to manage and provide care for a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients.
The vehicles flashed their lights while stationary for several minutes in the early evening.
The first responders behind the wheel said they wanted to show their solidarity with the hospital and thank caregivers for their work.
“We all work together and have the same goals, so it’s a way to show our support,” Police Department Officer Sherry Evans said.
Sgt. Matthew Schmidt said he had seen first-hand the emotional toll the virus has taken on some of the hospital’s workers.
Robynn Scheehle, director of emergency services at the hospital, said workers in all hospital departments have been stressed, but what the fire and police departments did helped to make caregivers feel better.
A few community members watched from the nearby American Legion Post #8. After the vehicles left, they fought back tears.
“I love being in this small town, where we all support each other. That was awesome,” American Legion Auxiliary Samuel Mares Unit 8 President Tione Willox said.
The Converse County Emergency Management Agency reported the county’s first COVID-19 death on Oct. 29, amidst 75 active cases.
Green River Parks and Recreation wins national award
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has won a gold medal award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration for excellence in park and recreation management.
Green River received the award for cities with a population less than 30,000.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department was required to submit a four-minute video highlighting what the department offers to Green River residents. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s award ceremony, a one-minute video was submitted introducing department officials, followed by a video thanking the academy for the award.
Parks and Recreation Director Brad Raney said the award is a testament to the hard working employees of the Parks and Recreation department and the passion of all residents of Green River for their parks.
Green River Parks and Recreation is the first agency in Wyoming to win the award.
In presenting the awards, AAPRA President Dianne Hoover said, “The National Gold Medal Awards, both the Finalist and the Grand Plaques, are especially significant this year as agencies were adapting to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies were experiencing unprecedented increase in park usage at the same time they were adapting to new recreation program delivery challenges.”
Founded in 1965, the National Gold Medal Awards program honors communities that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.