Ordinance would let bars serve until 3 a.m. two times a year
POWELL (WNE) — Powell bars will likely be allowed to stay open an extra hour-and-a-half for the Halloween and New Year’s Eve holidays.
On Tuesday night, the council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would let the city’s bars serve alcohol until 3 a.m. — rather than the usual 2 a.m. cutoff — for two nights per year. The establishments would also have until 4 a.m. to get all customers out of the building, instead of the typical 2:30 a.m. deadline.
The change was proposed as a way to discourage patrons from traveling to out-of-town bars that are open later.
K-Bar Saloon owner Amy Cozzens said that when her establishment closed last Halloween and New Year’s, a large group of her customers headed to the Byron Bar, which was open until 6 a.m.
By keeping the K-Bar open, Cozzens hopes intoxicated patrons will opt to get a ride from one of her complimentary designated drivers instead of driving themselves 15 miles to Byron (and back). The additional time to get all of the customers out of the bar, she added, will provide more of an opportunity to have people sober up and to safely shuttle them home.
The way the ordinance is written, the council can — but is not obligated to — pick two holidays per year when an extra hour of service is allowed. The ordinance must pass two more readings before becoming a part of city code.
Woman yells profanities at officer, gets a DUI
CODY (WNE) — After a Cody woman was stopped for committing a traffic violation, she allegedly began yelling profanities at the Cody Police Officer who had pulled her over and said she would not deal with him. She was subsequently arrested for a DUI.
Stephanie R. Liebert, 41, was pulled over on April 27 around 11:45 p.m. for making two turning violations.
She pleaded not guilty to one count each of a DUI and turning violation during her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court April 28.
Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern and Officer Steven Bassett made a traffic stop after witnessing Liebert make two turning violations, according to an affidavit.
As Bassett approached Liebert’s Jeep, “he immediately heard the driver, later identified as Liebert, yelling profanities at Wichern about their last contact on May 15, 2022, where she was arrested for a DUI,” the affidavit said.
Wichern gave Liebert the opportunity to speak to another officer, and Bassett made contact with Liebert at that point, the affidavit said.
Upon being asked “what was going on,” Liebert allegedly said, “Yes, I acknowledge I drank too much tonight,” the affidavit said.
“Liebert was swaying significantly as I spoke with her,” Bassett said.