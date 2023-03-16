Delegation blast Wyoming’s omission from wildfire plan
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore criticizing their agencies for failing to protect Wyoming from the increased threat of catastrophic wildfire. In the letter, the delegation notes how Wyoming is the only western state to be omitted from the USDA and Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to combat wildfires across the West. The delegation also admonishes the agencies for excluding Wyoming membership from the recently formed, congressionally mandated wildfire commission.
“According to recent Forest Service estimates, more than 4 million acres in Wyoming are at either ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk to catastrophic wildfire,” the delegation wrote. “... The longer the Forest Service and USDA delays the urgent work needed to restore high-risk acres to good health, the longer our people and resources remain dangerously susceptible to catastrophic fire.”
State wants to delay Aune trial
CODY (WNE) — The April 17 jury trial for Carolyn Aune, who is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may be postponed because many of the state’s witnesses are unavailable that week.
Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represents the state in this case, filed a motion to delay Aune’s jury trial March 8.
The motion was filed following a March 1 motion to rejoin Aune’s case with Moshe Williams, who has also been charged in the murder of Paisleigh Williams.
Hatfield cited at least six witnesses who won’t be able to testify during Aune’s trial if it occurs April 17.
“The following designated expert witnesses, medical witnesses and law enforcement witnesses, are necessary for the prosecution of the state’s case [and] are unavailable during that time,” the motion read.
First on that list included the coroner in Colorado who performed the autopsy of Paisleigh Williams.
The emergency room doctor on duty when Paisleigh arrived at the hospital as well as several pediatricians and at least one police officer were also unavailable for an April 17 trial.
“It is in the best interest of justice that this trial be continued,” the motion read.
Hatfield asked for the trial to be rescheduled, preferably on a date that “will allow all witnesses in this matter enough time to readjust their schedules, and take into account the seasons when travel may be difficult,” the motion read.
City of Sundance granted year-round deer permit
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A permit has been approved to allow the city of Sundance to cull double the number of deer this year with no restrictions on season timing. The city is implementing a year-round cull in response to evidence that chronic wasting disease (CWD) may be more prevalent than previously thought.
Game Warden Nate Holst attended last week’s meeting of the city council to confirm that Wyoming Game & Fish has now approved the license. This will allow Sundance to take up to 100 deer between now and the end of 2023.
Holst made the proposal last month, visiting the council to explain that last year’s cull caused some concern for Game & Fish. Most years, he said at the time, the city applies for a license to cull a certain number of deer.
For 2022, the quota was 50 deer, which was subsequently filled. Seven of those 50 deer tested positive for the always-fatal disease.
The Black Hills region used to sit at around a 2-3% rate of CWD, a rate that has now grown to 7%. Seven of 50 deer puts Sundance at a 14% prevalence rate, which is double the estimate for the rest of the region.
Holst informed the council that he did request one change to the contract: removal of the word “only” in the section that specifies who may take the deer. This means the city will be able to contract with multiple people, as several have expressed a willingness to help perform the cull. The city will also be putting together a new list of citizens interested in receiving meat from the culled deer, which will be tested for CWD before it is donated.