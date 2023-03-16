Judge Court gavel stock
Courtesy graphic |

Delegation blast Wyoming’s omission from wildfire plan

CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore criticizing their agencies for failing to protect Wyoming from the increased threat of catastrophic wildfire. In the letter, the delegation notes how Wyoming is the only western state to be omitted from the USDA and Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to combat wildfires across the West. The delegation also admonishes the agencies for excluding Wyoming membership from the recently formed, congressionally mandated wildfire commission.

Recommended for you