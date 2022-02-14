Man killed in wreck near Laramie
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Speed is being investigated as the possible cause of a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning around milepost 326 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie.
At 9:34 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on I-80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and overturned. The roadways were slick with snowfall at the time of the crash.
The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Selma, California, resident Mario Lopez Pizana. Lopez Pizana was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
Two passengers in the vehicle have been identified as 26-year-old Patrick Pizana and 22-year-old Jonathan Vega, both California residents. They both were wearing a seatbelt and were not injured in the crash.
This is the sixth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022, compared to 14 to date in 2021, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019.
Gillette man accused of making child porn
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of producing child pornography.
Dustin Anthony Hiebert, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in federal court, and a trial has been set for April 11.
If convicted on all counts, Hiebert faces 15 years to life in prison and five years to life of supervised release.
Hiebert had been charged in Gillette with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of children. Those charges were recently dismissed because Hiebert had been charged federally with crimes based on the same event and circumstances. Deputy County Attorney Greg Steward said in court documents that Hiebert’s prosecution would be more appropriately handed under federal jurisdiction.
The affidavit of probable cause filed in the case remains confidential and no other facts regarding the case were provided by U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in a press release.
Legislator proposes naming highway after Trump
CASPER (WNE) — The most pro-Trump state in the country may get a little bit Trumpier ... at least in Casper.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and some of his conservative colleagues filed a bill Friday to designate the entirety of Wyoming Highway 258 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
The bill would spend $2,800 of state money for the project if it is ultimately passed.
The bill draft also allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to accept and spend any donations given to the department specifically for the designation. Those donations would offset state funding.