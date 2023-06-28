Wyoming’s average gasoline prices are up by 3 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.21 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 on Monday.The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Dozens of escaped sheep cause three-vehicle crash south of Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — About 30 sheep believed to have escaped in the early hours of Monday morning caused a three-vehicle crash that sent two drivers to the emergency room with minor injuries.
A semi-truck driving south on Highway 59 near Edwards Road, south of Wright, shortly before 2 a.m. struck six sheep that were part of a larger flock of sheep that are believed to have escaped nearby and began walking north up the road.
The semi-truck driver, which was hauling sand, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release, was taken to the Campbell County Health emergency room. The driver of a GMC Sierra was also hurt and taken to the emergency room, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Honda HR-V was damaged by a tire from the semi during the crash, but no one inside was hurt.
All vehicles involved were towed from the area and Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation, Reynolds said.