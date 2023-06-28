01-30-2021 Fuel Tax_SD 002.jpg
Buy Now

A Sheridanite pumps gas at the Holiday on North Main Street Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Wyoming’s average gasoline prices are up by 3 cents per gallon

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Recommended for you