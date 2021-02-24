Snowpack increases across state
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Wyoming’s snowpack is slightly increasing, thanks to several days of snow across the state during the last couple of weeks.
This is good news for ranchers and farmers – and everyone else who uses water in the Cowboy State. Plus, wetter conditions mean less grassfires this summer as temperatures increase.
Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service Hydrologist Jim Fahey said the snowpack/SWE has increased slightly to 94% of median, with a basin high of 108% (Yellowstone and Shoshone), and a basin low of 24% (South Platte), which is still slightly below average for this time of year.
“The biggest gains in snowpack/SWE (snow-water equivalent) in the past week were across basins in western and southern Wyoming. New snow amounts for the next week are forecasted to be over the far western mountain areas,” he reported Monday.
Fahey said in 2020, the state median average was at 118% – 101% of median in 2019.
And, March and April are right around the corner, the months when the state historically sees the most precipitation in the state.
A map and chart displaying basin SWE percentages of median for the state and more information may be found online at www.wrds.uwyo. edu/wrds/nrcs/nrcs.html.
California woman killed in crash near Rock Springs
LARAMIE (WNE) — At 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.
A 2019 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on the interstate and was approaching an area of the roadway recently closed due to hazardous winter driving conditions. At the time of the crash, the road conditions were ice and snow-covered from snow blowing across the roadway.
The driver failed to notice traffic was being detoured to an exit and collided with the back of a slow-moving 2020 Freightliner Penske truck.
The driver has been identified as Lucille Hopkins, 53, a California resident. Hopkins was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash.
The passenger was identified as Mary Gallego, 79, of Sacramento, California Gallego was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as Anthony J. Montelongo Hewitt, 27, of Colorado. He was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
Speed and driver inattention on the part of Hopkins is being investigated as potential contributing factors.
This is the 15th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways to date in 2021, compared to seven in 2020, 18 in 2019, and nine in 2018.
Evanston man arrested after brandishing gun
EVANSTON (WNE) — An Evanston man was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a gun in public.
Evanston Police Department Lt. Ken Pearson said Jamis Short was arrested after a brief scuffle when officers responded to the area near Trona Valley Credit Union on Harrison Drive in Evanston Monday afternoon.
Pearson said officers responded to a welfare check on Saturday night that involved Short, and led to his family leaving with his father-in-law for the night. Officers confiscated a handgun during that response, Pearson said, because Short was acting in a threatening manner at the time.