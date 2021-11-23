GasBuddy: Gasoline prices continue to drop in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.86 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.13.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.30 higher than a year ago.
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder
CODY (WNE) —A former Powell man was sentenced to life imprisonment Friday in Goshen County District Court.
Sean Pettus, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he had his no contest plea to second degree murder accepted by Goshen County District Court Judge Patrick Korell.
That plea was drawn into question when Pettus claimed he had not been given proper counsel before pleading no contest to the murder of Madison Cook, 20, in Torrington in April. He submitted a request to withdraw his plea, but Korell denied the request to start Friday’s hearing.
“The record clearly reflects the original plea was voluntarily made,” Korell said.
Prior to the hearing, Torrington Police submitted evidence of Pettus talking to an “admirer” about the case over a jail phone call Oct. 21. In that call, Pettus can be heard saying it “might be hard” to prove he was not offered proper counsel because his attorney had advised him against taking the no contest plea he agreed to on Aug. 23, a complete contradiction to what he claimed to the court less than two weeks earlier when he requested to withdraw his plea.
According to Torrington Police, officers found Madison Cook’s body in her home wrapped in a blanket placed between the bed mattress and the bedroom wall. She had received six stab wounds and blunt force trauma to her right eye.
Pettus also pleaded guilty to arson, two counts of burglary and auto theft, to which he will serve consecutive sentences. Korell sentenced him to 29-50 years in prison for those crimes.
Woman arrested in incident involving Fremont County vehicle’s lights and siren
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman was arrested last week for driving under the influence of alcohol after police saw her “playing with the lights” and sirens of a Fremont County owned vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Fremont Avenue.
Officials said they noticed the “weird behavior” at about 1 a.m. Thursday, when a police officer saw two people inside of the EMS supervisor vehicle — a white Ford Expedition owned by Fremont County.
The individuals were turning the vehicle lights on and off and activating the vehicle’s siren, Riverton Police Department officer Wesley Barry said Tuesday, so the officer on scene approached the truck and contacted the woman in the driver’s seat — Jessicca Gordon, 33, of Riverton.
The officer noticed that Gordon “smelled like an alcohol beverage,” Barry said, so she was asked to complete a field sobriety test.
“After the officer observed that she was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle, he placed her under arrest,” Barry said.
Gordon told the officer that the truck keys had not been in the ignition, but Barry said the officer believed that to be untrue due to his experience with emergency vehicles.
“The vehicles must be in at least accessory (mode) to initiate the emergency lights,” Barry said. He said the officer also checked the Expedition specifically to ensure the lights and sirens would not work without the keys in the ignition.
Gordon refused to give a breath sample at the scene, Barry said, so the RPD requested a search warrant to obtain a blood draw to determine her level of intoxication.
The other subject involved in the incident was a 32-year-old man who was not charged or cited, Barry said.
Bomb squad detonates bags of explosive slurry found in Guernsey reservoir
GUERNSEY (WNE) — Two hikers who were traveling through the dry Guernsey reservoir bottom came upon bags of high explosive slurry last Saturday and reported it to Guernsey Park ranger Chris Delay.
According to Delay, the hikers wanted to remain anonymous.
Each bag was approximately two feet long by five inches in diameter.
“We immediately called the bomb squad and two officers showed up,” Delay said. “One was from the Laramie County bomb squad and the other was a Cheyenne police officer. Upon further investigation and digging out the bags, five more were found, making a total of nine.”
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Scientific and Technical Information defines a slurry explosive as one which “can be initiated by the detonator alone without the use of conventional sensitizers and is free from the deterioration due to time.”
The bags were labeled, and an investigation is ongoing as to how and when they got there. Speculation based upon the manufacture date is that they were manufactured sometime between the ‘60’s and the ’80’s, Delay said.
“They could have been there for a long time,” he said. “We just don’t know yet.”
Delay said it looked like industrial explosive slurry, but that couldn’t be specifically determined either. At times these mixtures are used in military purposes or for mining purposes.
“The bomb squad detonated the bags right there in the lake bottom,” he said. “They were discovered about a mile northeast of the Sandy Beach boat ramp.