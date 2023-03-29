Kidnapping charges dropped against Gillette man
GILLETTE (WNE) — Kidnapping charges have been dismissed for a man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days, but he still faces potential prison time for a drug charge.
Jason John Black, 48, pleaded guilty March 1 to felony meth possession and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
Two counts of felony kidnapping and another domestic battery misdemeanor were dismissed, per a deal with prosecutors.
In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a five- to seven-year prison sentence for the meth charge and concurrent 180-day jail sentences for the two domestic battery convictions.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about how she had not returned home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave, and he dragged her back inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone. He then hit her in the face with the corner of her phone, according to court documents.
His girlfriend said Black was not drunk during the fight, but he may have been high on meth.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices drop another 5.5 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.19 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.