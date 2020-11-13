Oil and gas workers to benefit from Energy Rebound Program
GILLETTE (WNE) — The state is using CARES Act funding to help the recovery of the oil and gas industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon launched the Energy Rebound Program, which will use up to $15 million in CARES Act funding to provide business relief for oil and gas projects that were unable to be finished because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil and gas operators are eligible for up to $500,000 for:
• Completing drilled but previously uncompleted wells
• Re-fracking wells
• Plugging and abandoning idle wells.
“These funds will have a direct impact on Wyoming’s employment rate and put people back to work in our oil and gas sector which was impacted by COVID-19,” Gordon said in a press release. “It will provide opportunities for employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased.”
Wyoming is the eighth largest oil and gas producing state in the country. When global demand for oil plummeted due to COVID, work stopped almost immediately, with oil and gas companies conducting a few activities to safely stop ongoing drilling and reclamation activities. It left many projects in limbo.
The Energy Rebound Program will provide a stimulus to the economic recovery. Funds will be used to commence operations that would include the hiring of crews, many of whom would stay at hotels near the project, water acquisition, ordering of supplies and equipment for drilling and re-completions, and plugging and abandonment activities.
In 2019, the natural gas and oil industry paid $1.67 billion to state and local governments in Wyoming.
Cody a finalist in outdoor gear business relocation; move would bring 150 jobs
CODY (WNE) — Cody is a finalist for a leading outdoor product manufacturer to move operations and 150 jobs to the area, Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said Tuesday at a city council meeting at City Hall.
The announcement comes during what has been a busy year for the organization, Klessens said, as business owners have been looking to move to areas such as Cody.
He said if it works out with the outdoor company, the jobs would be high quality, include a variety of positions and help to replace those lost when Cody Labs and then CertainTeed closed down.
He said the company would be moving 25 of its current employees and then up to 125 openings would be available for those in the local area.
Klessens, who wouldn’t give the name of the company but said it’s been a leader in the industry throughout its 50-year existence, said Cody was one of two cities — along with another one in Wyoming — chosen by the company as a finalist for its move.
Klessens said the visit by the company’s leaders was one of at least half a dozen visits this year by companies looking to relocate.
“It’s been full on since March 16,” he said. “This is a real eye-opener to take a look at what we have here. We undervalue it because we live here.”
Feds fielding fewer wolf complaints, killing fewer animals
POWELL (WNE) — The number of wolves killed in Wyoming by the federal government continues to drop, sinking about 75% in the past four years, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture official.
The decrease has corresponded with fewer reports of wolves causing conflicts with people and livestock.
In federal fiscal year 2020 — which ran from October 2019 through September — 31 wolves were killed in conflict management by the department’s Wildlife Services division.
It’s a slight drop from the 2019 take of 37 wolves, but a significant drop from the 2017 total of 111 wolves, Wyoming Wildlife Services State Director Mike Foster recently reported.
It was in October 2017 — right around the end of the federal government’s 2017 fiscal year — that wolf hunting in Wyoming resumed after a several-year hiatus.
At least 311 wolves inhabited Wyoming at the end of 2019, according to last year’s annual Gray Wolf Monitoring and Management annual report.
The wolf population in the state remained above minimum delisting criteria, marking the 18th consecutive year Wyoming has exceeded the numerical, distributional and temporal delisting criteria established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2019, wolves were confirmed to have killed 70 head of livestock (42 cattle, 27 sheep and one donkey) in the state, while killing one dog in Yellowstone National Park and injuring 11 cattle and a donkey.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department increased its quota on wolves for the 2020 hunting season by 50% in the portion of northwest Wyoming classified as a trophy game zone.