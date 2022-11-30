gas pump stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Gas prices fall nearly 14 cents a gallon in Wyo. in past week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

