Gas prices fall nearly 14 cents a gallon in Wyo. in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.59 per gallon Sunday, while the highest was $4.21, a difference of $1.62 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday.
The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Judges: TPL, Copelands defaulted
PINEDALE (WNE) — Three judges in three courtrooms in two different counties have ruled against Triple Peak Landscaping, LLC, and Shane and Ramsey Copeland for defaulting on payments they owe to an investor, a town and a homeowner.
In these civil complaints, neither of the Copelands, of Marbleton, responded or appeared in court.
The most recent breach of contract and default ruling was filed Nov. 16 by 9th Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws in favor of the Town of Marbleton.
When Shane Copeland did not complete a job, he signed a promissory note to pay back money advanced to him.
Judge Haws ordered Triple Peak Landscaping (TPL) and Copeland to pay the Town of Marbleton a total of $32,353.34.
Homeowner Kraig Frome filed a civil complaint against TPL and Shane and Ramsey Copeland in Lincoln County.
On Oct. 17, 3rd Circuit Court Judge Gregory Corpening ruled the Copelands and TPL to pay Frome the principal sum of $14,656.84.
Judge Gregory Corpening court clerk filed a notice to inform the Copelands they could have a home, worker or unemployment compensation, wages or Social Security payments seized or garnished. The first breach of contract complaint was filed by William “Bill” Murdock in 9th District Court, before Judge Marv Tyler.
It was filed against TPL and Shane Copeland, claiming neither the corporation nor the person had repaid substantial investments as promised in handwritten contracts.
In his affidavit, Murdock said he wrote two investment checks of $80,000 and $30,000 on Oct. 26, 2021, to be paid back by March 26, 2022.
He said he wrote checks totaling at least $137,500 to Copeland or TPL between October 2021 and July 2022.
The Copelands failed to treat TPL as a separate corporate entity, Murdock’s suit says.
Judge Tyler entered an order of default in Murdock’s favor for TPL or the Copelands to pay $137,500 with 10-percent post-judgment interest, records show.
Wyoming unemployment rate lower than same time last year
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose from 3.3% in September to 3.5% in October, according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (WDWS).
But the good news is Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its level one year ago at 4.0% and it is also slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7%, Wyoming economists reported.
From October 2021 to October 2022, unemployment rates fell in most counties, with the largest decreases occurring in Converse County – down from 3.5% to 2.6%.
Those counties with the next largest decreases in unemployment include Campbell (down from 4.1% to 3.2%), Natrona (down from 4.6% to 3.8%) and Sublette (down from 4.2% to 3.6%).
Jobless rates rose in Washakie County, up from 3.0% to 3.4% and Carbon County, up from 3.0% to 3.4%.
From September to October, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased slightly, WDWS officials reported.
The department said that Wyoming’s colder weather in October often brings seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality, construction, professional and business services.