Missing woman found stuck in mud
GILLETTE (WNE) — A woman who was reported missing Monday in Wright was found two days later by a man who was walking his dog.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, a 54-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office, saying her 57-year-old sister had been gone for two hours and she was worried.
At 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, a man was walking his dog when he saw the 57-year-old woman lying on her left side stuck in the mud in the bottom of a draw on the west side of Highway 59, about half a mile south of Highway 387. She was conscious but unable to get out of the mud, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Deputies and EMS responded and found the woman in the mud at the bottom of a steep hill about 70 feet from the highway. Her location was not visible from the highway and she could not be seen by anyone who wasn’t walking in the nearby field, Reynolds said.
The man had given the woman a coat, but she was extremely cold. The temperatures overnight had been in the low 20s. The woman identified herself, and deputies learned she’d been reported missing two days earlier. She thought she’d been in the mud since Tuesday night, but it appeared she’d spent two nights there, Reynolds said.
Reynolds didn’t know why she had gone to the location.
EMS personnel and deputies worked to get the woman out of the mud and onto a backboard. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Charge reduced in fatal accident
PINEDALE (WNE) — An aggravated vehicular homicide charge filed against a Colorado man after a fatal collision on July 14, 2020, has been reduced to a misdemeanor and returned to Sublette County Circuit Court.
That day, Alex W. Smith’s white Ford 150 pickup crossed Highway 191’s center line near the Hoback Rim and collided with a blue 2006 Ford Mustang, killing its driver Gerald I. Fagerhaug of Castlerock, Colorado.
Smith was life-flighted after the collision; no one took any blood samples, focusing instead on saving his life, according to court records.
That lack meant Smith’s suspected blood-alcohol content could not be proven at trial.
Smith initially faced two charges — aggravated vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular homicide with reckless driving.
He was arrested in late April 2021 and brought to Sublette County, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on $250,000 surety bond. Later, Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson requested dismissal of the reckless driving charge, which 9th District Judge Marv Tyler allowed.
But on March 10, Crosson filed a motion to amend the felony charge against Smith to the misdemeanor of homicide by vehicle, saying Smith agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of “driving in a criminally negligent manner.”
Smith’s arraignment in Circuit Court is set for April 6 at 11 a.m.
Maximum penalties are one year in jail and $2,000 fine.
Sweetwater commissioners dissolve fire department
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Fire Department will soon be a thing of the past after the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a plan which will close the county fire department and contract its services out to existing fire agencies in the county.
“In no way is county fire (protection) going to be eliminated, reduced — if anything it will be enhanced,” Commissioner Mary Thoman said.
At the last commission meeting March 1, the commissioners discussed the findings of the Sweetwater County Fire Committee, which was formed to examine fire service in the county and see if there might be more cost-effective ways to provide those services.
During this week’s meeting, Thoman summarized the fire committee’s process and findings again.
“We have studied this and worked on it and we’ve fully presented every possible thing we could think of,” Thoman told the commission. “I just feel it’s time to move.”
During discussion of the issue, Commissioner Randy Wendling stated he would be voting no primarily because of the humanitarian services that would be lost due to closing the county fire department and his concern over contract costs rising over time.
Schoenfeld addressed the concern over losing humanitarian services in the county by saying there are other entities and organizations who can provide similar services, and they can do so throughout the year regardless of whether there’s a fire or not.
South Dakota man killed in avalanche
SARATOGA (WNE) — A 58-year-old South Dakota man is dead following an avalanche in the Encampment River Wilderness on March 12. At approximately 1:02 p.m., the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Roy Simonson of Rapid City, South Dakota. Simonson reported himself and Jon P. LaFramboise, also of Rapid City, had been caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Hog Park in the Sierra Madre mountain range.
He also reported he had performed CPR on LaFramboise, but couldn’t find a pulse and noted LaFramboise still wasn’t breathing.
CCSO Deputy Patrick Patterson responded to the call and activated search and rescue units from Saratoga, Ryan Park and Encampment. Patterson also requested the Saratoga search members bring the snowcat for the call.