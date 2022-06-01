Yellowstone’s first bison goring in ‘22
JACKSON (WNE) — Summer is once again here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, at least as evidenced by the first bison goring of a visitor to Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison goring of the 2022 season, sending out a press release Tuesday afternoon that said an Ohio woman got within 10 feet of a bison Monday morning on a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin just north of Old Faithful.
The woman approached the bison, which gored her and threw her 10 feet into the air.
She sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, park officials said in a press release, and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Officials did not provide information on the severity of her condition.
Bison, park officials said, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.
“They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” they stated.
Last year, the first goring happened in late June when another midwesterner — a 30-year-old woman from Ann Arbor, Michigan — got too close to one of the territorial herbivores and was bucked into the air.
Freer guilty on 21 counts of sexual assault of minor
DOUGLAS (WNE) — After a shortened trial and quick deliberation, a Converse County jury last Thursday found Leon V. Freer guilty of 21 of the 27 felonies he was charged with relating to sexual assault of a minor and creation of child pornography.
Freer remains in jail awaiting sentencing after Judge Scott Peasley ordered a pre-sentence investigation. He has not set a sentencing date yet.
The trial began May 23 with jury selection and had been scheduled to last through Friday evening, but wrapped up Thursday, May 26, and the jury returned the verdict by that evening.
The jury determined Freer sexually assaulted the unidentified victim or victims who were under the age of 16 and 17 at the time between early 2019 and early 2021, with most in 2020.
Rock Springs residents protest gun violence in wake of recent mass shootings
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A group of Rock Springs residents stood on the corner of Dewar Drive and Gateway Boulevard on Saturday, protesting gun violence in wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
On May 14, 2022, 10 people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket and just last week on May 24, 21 people — 19 children — were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.
Raif Nettik, the organizer of the protest, said “it’s tiring” seeing the pictures of the children who were gunned down on social media, and he couldn’t stay silent anymore.
“It’s exhausting to know that no legislative action has been done,” he said, referencing the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.
“As of now, it doesn’t look like any action is going to be done in Texas either.”