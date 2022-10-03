Teton, Lincoln County schools to receive earthquake preparedness kits
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County School District No. 1 will receive 90 earthquake preparedness kits at three different schools next week courtesy of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
Lincoln County School District No. 2 will also receive 120 kits at five of its schools.
State Hazard Mitigation Officer Shamika McDonald said school leadership may distribute the kits as they see fit within the community. She and Seth Wittke with the Wyoming State Geological Survey will travel to the Lincoln County Schools this week to give a 10-minute presentation to staff and students about earthquakes and safety precautions. A video of the presentation will be given to TCSD #1.
The kits contain food, water, a crank radio, and first aid supplies that can sustain a family of four for up to three days in the event of a natural disaster such as an earthquake. Three days is the suggested timeline for planning, although officials recommend that families be two weeks ready. Educational and awareness materials are also included in the kit.
The Teton region is an area marked by the Teton Fault and the Yellowstone Caldera, which shifts and moves sometimes without the general public knowing. Wyoming geologists have identified this area as high risk for earthquakes.
In fact, in the last seven days, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded seven earthquakes in the Yellowstone region and one in Alta, all registering less than a 2 on the Richter scale.
“Earthquakes occur in Wyoming every day, making being prepared imperative,” WSGS Director and Wyoming State Geologist Dr. Erin Campbell said in a news release. “Providing these preparedness kits to classrooms in Lincoln and Teton counties will benefit communities in areas of our state that are at higher risk for earthquakes.”
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Dell Range Boulevard
CHEYENNE (WNE) — At around noon on Tuesday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Frontier Mall Drive.
The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling southbound on Frontier Mall Drive and stopped for a red light at Dell Range Boulevard.
When the light turned green, the Ford made a left turn into the far right lane of Dell Range Boulevard and struck an adult female pedestrian who was walking southbound in the crosswalk, according to a CPD news release.
The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The driver, an unidentified 65-year-old man, was not injured and remained on scene to assist officers. There were no signs of driver impairment or excessive speed, according to the release.
The driver was issued citations for improper use of lane, failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian and registration violation.
“On busy roadways, it is easy to focus attention only on traffic, but we urge citizens to take in the bigger picture — keeping in mind that pedestrians are sharing that space too,” Police Chief Mark Francisco said in the release.
Library board looks at adding child policy
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children.
“One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a meeting Monday. The library needs to let parents know what its policies are, Bear said.
She went over a policy she found on the website for a library in Texas, which defines a child as someone 12 and younger. Kids 13 to 17 are young adults.
According to this policy, “children under 13 must have a parent, caregiver or guardian in the immediate vicinity of and in visual contact with the child,” Bear said. Charlie Anderson asked how this changes the library’s current policy. Bear said it defines the age groups, and she’d like to add signage that tell parents that they’re responsible for the books their children read and not all books are appropriate for all children.
Library director Terri Lesley said she hadn’t gotten a chance to review the policy before the Monday board meeting. No decision was made on the policy Monday.
She said she appreciates the work the library staff have done, but that she does not believe the library should be “enticing minors to be sexually active” and “leaving sexually explicit material in the children and teen areas.”
Bear added that parents can’t always monitor what books their kids are reading.