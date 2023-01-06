USS Cheyenne recognized as the best submarine
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The city’s namesake submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) has been awarded the Battle Efficiency “E” award for 2022.
The Battle “E” is awarded only once per year and only one award per squadron. It is the most important Command Excellence Award a ship can earn.
Competition for this decoration is fierce, and city officials said the namesake has earned the award multiple times in her life of service.
“We are proud of the officers, chiefs, and crew of our submarine and congratulate her for being the best,” said city officials in a statement.
Yellowstone answers foul play question about foot investigation
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.
“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Tuesday. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”
Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.
The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.
The investigative report released Tuesday via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.
Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.
The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.
But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon for his pretrial conference on five felony charges, including two counts of theft, two counts of crimes against intellectual property and unlawful use of another’s credit card.
Hightman was charged in May with stealing thousands of dollars from the bank account of Irene Gakwa, 33, who had been living with him in Gillette prior to the alleged thefts. He also allegedly ran up two of her credit cards and deleted a Gmail account of hers, sometime between when she was last heard from Feb. 24 and reported missing by family March 20, according to court documents.
Because of the “magnitude” of the case, County Attorney Nathan Henkes and Hightman’s public defender, Dallas Lamb, each asked the judge to set a 10-day trial, rather than the five trial days tentatively scheduled to begin Feb. 6.
Lamb said that a pre-trial motion that would affect scheduling may be coming before the trial occurs.
Without specifying exactly what the motion would be, Henkes said that the motion Lamb files could impact where and how the trial is held, noting that finding a jury may be difficult when controlling for neutrality and pre-trial exposure to the case.
In Wyoming, a trial may be transferred outside of the county if the court finds enough prejudice against the defendant within the county that it decides the defendant can’t get a fair and impartial trial there.
Proposed abortion intervenors appeal Teton County’s denial
JACKSON (WNE) — Three anti-abortion advocates have appealed the decision of a Teton County judge not to let them assist in defending Wyoming’s law criminalizing abortions.
The seven-page appeal, which was filed last Thursday in Teton County District Court, seeks to overturn District Court Judge Melissa Owens’ Nov. 30 order denying the parties’ motion to intervene.
The proposed intervenors are state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; state Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett; and Right to Life of Wyoming. Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman sponsored the bill, signed into law in March, that triggered a ban on most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. The law allows narrow exceptions for rape, incest or physical risk to the mother’s life.
In their request filed Aug. 16, the parties provided three reasons why they should be allowed to intervene: The legislators have a protectable interest in enacting legislation that regulates the medical profession; they were themselves involved in sponsoring the bill; and they personally support enactment of their legislation.
In her November order, Owens weighed whether the interests of the three abortion opponents rose to the level of a “significantly protectable interest.” She found that they did not.
The notice of appeal does not automatically halt the larger case from continuing in Teton County District Court. Follow-up filings are expected to determine whether the case will be paused, pending the appeal ruling.
Abortions up until viability, between 22 and 24 weeks, remain legal in Wyoming for now, while the case continues to play out in Teton County District Court.