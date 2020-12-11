League of Women Voters honors Army Guard general
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Retired Brigadier General Kathy Wright has devoted her life to promoting the ideals of a democratic society, as both the first female general officer to serve in the Wyoming Army National Guard and a longtime organizer for Wyoming Girls State.
Wright’s lifetime of service to the people of Wyoming earned her the League of Women Voters of Wyoming’s 2019 Making Democracy Work Award, which the league presented to her during a virtual ceremony Thursday evening — on Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day.
Although the LWV had planned to honor Wright at a big in-person ceremony earlier this year, it, like so many other events, was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming.
“Her leadership — that ability to influence — and the timing of her natural career progression placed her front and center to pave the way to achieve a number of female firsts in the organization,” said Gayle Baugh, retired command sergeant major for the Army Guard, who first met Wright in the mid-1980s. “Very noticeable to me was her professional competence to change and improve the organization’s culture.
“To help leaders in our ranks find value in our rich diversity,” Baugh continued.
The League of Women Voters does not award the honor annually — the last award was presented in 2017 — but rather when it identifies a Wyoming resident who has “safeguarded democracy in our community state and nation,” said Rosalind Schliske, secretary of the Cheyenne League of Women Voters.
Fort Yellowstone to be rehabilitated
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park will rehabilitate historic buildings in its Fort Yellowstone area in 2021, with from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Fort Yellowstone was built between the 1880s and early 1900s by the U.S. Cavalry. It was designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 2003 and currently serves as the park’s headquarters and employee housing.
“Years of severe neglect have compromised many of its structures, which are in dire need of rehabilitation,” Yellowstone officials said in a news release.
The park invested almost $1 million this year to stabilize many of the structures, and the Great American Outdoors Act will help to fully protect the historical buildings into the future.
Nationwide, the Outdoors Act is slated to contribute a total of $9.5 billion over five years to address the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog.
Fort Yellowstone is part of the Mammoth Hot Springs Historic District in the northwest corner of the park and is composed of 35 structures. The buildings include the park’s first-ever administrative and concessions facilities.