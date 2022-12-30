Downtown Cheyenne stock
Copelands’ bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits

PINEDALE (WNE) — Listing a mountain of debts to investors, customers, medical facilities — and collection agencies — Shane and Ramsey Copeland of Marbleton, past owners of Triple Peak Landscaping, LLC, filed for relief in U.S. District of Wyoming Bankruptcy Court.

