Unemployment rate in Campbell County and state remains steady
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from August to September, staying at 3.3%, which is in line with the state average.
It’s the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state.
The local labor force increased by more than 300, growing to 21,897 people, and the number of employed people increased by nearly 350 to 21,180.
Campbell County’s 3.3% mark is a big improvement over last September’s mark of 4.2%. It was the second largest year-over-year decrease in the state, behind only Natrona County.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 3.1% in August to 3.3% in September.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has stayed in the narrow range of 3% to 3.4% in each of the past seven months and is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From September 2021 to September 2022, Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.3%.
In September, the lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 1.9% and Weston County at 2.2%. The highest rates were reported in Sweetwater County at 3.8%, Natrona County at 3.7%, and Uinta County at 3.5%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming, which is not seasonally adjusted and is measured by place of work, rose from 283,800 in September 2021 to 291,500 in September 2022, an increase of 7,700 jobs, or 2.7%.
Powell man faces felony charges in district court
POWELL (WNE) — A Powell resident faces felony charges of strangulation of a household member and third or subsequent offense for domestic battery.
Jose Marcos Cuellar was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then girlfriend on North Bernard Street on Sept. 18, according to the affidavit written by Powell police officer Tye Reece McLain.
According to the affidavit, the Powell Police Department was contacted by Cuellar’s former girlfriend. Cuellar could not immediately be found, but was later found hiding behind a fence and a garage.
The woman was transported to Powell Valley Hospital, where she later told McLain she had been hit at least three times in the face with a closed fist. She had a split lip and markings on her throat.
McLain discovered after arresting Cuellar that he had convicted of domestic battery in 2019 and 2020.
Strangulation of a household member can carry up to 10 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine or both. A third or subsequent offense for domestic battery also carries up to