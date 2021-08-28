Campbell Co. library sees 22 book challenges
GILLETTE (WNE) — Nearly two dozen books have been formally challenged at the Campbell County Public Library.
Library director Terri Lesley said she’s received 22 reconsideration forms as of Wednesday afternoon.
At an Aug. 12 special meeting between the library board and the county commissioners, Lesley said she had received just three formal complaints. The library board asked that anyone who has a problem with a book to take it through the process that has been established for this purpose.
The library has 30 days to respond to each complaint.
The manager in charge of collection development needs to read the book itself, as well as reviews on the book, before responding to the person who filed the complaint.
All of the challenged books are either in the children’s section or the teen section of the library, Lesley said. She added that one of those books is “This Book Is Gay,” which has been the focus of a lot of criticism for its descriptions of sexual acts.
The book is currently checked out and has not been returned, but Lesley said she’s been able to get the book through an inter-library loan.
Feeding bears close park road
JACKSON (WNE) — Berries are ripening and bears are gorging on the nutritious little fruit right now along narrow, winding Moose-Wilson Road, where a close encounter would be potentially dangerous.
And as a result, the northern stretch of the Grand Teton National Park road is closed until further notice. Specifically, all visitors are prohibited from traveling the portion of Moose-Wilson Road between the Murie Ranch junction and Death Canyon junction.
Grizzly 399 and her four cubs plus “several” additional black bears are using the area, Teton Park spokesman C.J. Adams said.