Man sentenced on multiple felonies
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man charged with multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated burglary with a weapon, pleaded no contest Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Charged in four separate cases, David Isaac Rutherford entered no-contest pleas to felony sexual exploitation of a child (using a child to make pornography), felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, felony stalking (probation violation) and two felony counts of interference with a peace officer with injury, as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
Additional charges — felony burglary, two counts of felony interference with a peace officer with injury, 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child (possessing child pornography), and misdemeanor charges of property destruction and violation of a stalking protection order — will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement.
If the agreement is followed at sentencing, Rutherford would receive five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of eight to 12 years in prison.
In the child sexual exploitation case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy found 22 pornographic images of an underage girl on Rutherford’s cellphone while investigating a stalking case against him. The girl said she was 17 when the photos were taken, while Rutherford was 18, according to court documents.
In the aggravated burglary case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy determined Rutherford had broken into two campers at the Terry Bison Ranch dry storage area and taken several items, including a handgun.
Sale of Disney ranch moves ahead
CASPER (WNE) — Trustees for Bradford Lund, the grandson of legendary animator and producer Walt Disney, have reportedly negotiated the sale of a family ranch outside Jackson against Lund’s wishes.
For months, Lund has been locked in a legal battle with his own trustees over Eagle South Fork, the 110-acre ranch in Teton County left to Lund and his twin sister, Michelle, by their father.
Now, Lund’s legal team says the trustees have entered into a contract with an unidentified buyer — a different buyer than the one originally interested in the ranch.
The property is set to sell for $35 million, according to a letter sent to Lund and his sister on March 22. That’s the commercial valuation of the land, which suggests it may be subdivided and sold as parcels if the sale goes through.
Trustees entered into a contract for sale with the new buyer on March 18, the letter says.
In January, trustees told Lund he could pay just over $34 million (which they referred to as a “discounted price,” despite the residential appraisal of his portion of the land coming in at under $10 million) to retain ownership of his half of the ranch.
Michelle Lund was reportedly not interested in keeping her share.
Lund’s legal team argues he shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket for property already owned by his own trust — a trust that, by law, is supposed to act according to his interests.
Former tribal judge disbarred
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has disbarred Arapahoe attorney and former tribal court judge Terri V. Smith from the practice of law, due to her 2020 convictions on drug charges.
Smith was serving as the Wind River Tribal Court Chief Judge when arrested. She’d been an attorney for eight years.
Smith was arrested in 2019 for felony cocaine distribution, and was later charged further with oxycodone distribution.
The case ended with Smith pleading guilty to two felonies and being sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by six months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Smith stipulated to the disbarment, which was presented to the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR). In approving the BPR’s recommendation for an order of disbarment, the Wyoming Supreme Court ordered Smith to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar. In the disbarment order, RPBP Chair Jeffrey A. Donnel wrote that Smith was raised amid family drug addiction and abuse, but “for many years, (she) excelled in the face of extraordinary odds.”
Gillette man pleads guilty in fentanyl case
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man found with more than 1,000 pills containing fentanyl will spend eight to 10 years in prison if a sentencing recommendation is followed.
Joseph Laray Speigelmyer, 28, pleaded guilty in March to delivering fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
It was part of a plea agreement in which two other counts of delivering fentanyl were dismissed and imposed concurrent sentences of eight to 10 years on each will be recommended. He can argue for less.
Speigelmyer became a suspect in the fall after agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation learned that he allegedly had been the source of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Four pills were found in a vehicle whose driver was seen meeting briefly with Speigelmyer on Oct. 20 and then stopped by DCI, according to an affidavit of probable cause.