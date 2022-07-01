3-year-old expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in stomach
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 3-year-old Campbell County boy is expected to recover after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Martin Spencer said that at 9:35 a.m., the Converse County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a 32-year-old woman who lived on Mackey Road, saying her son had been shot in the stomach.
The boy went into a bedroom by himself and grabbed a pistol that was lying there. The gun went off, and the boy was hit in the abdomen, Spencer said.
The call was transferred to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The woman drove her son to the intersection of Highway 450 and School Creek Road, where they were intercepted by an ambulance and taken to the fire station in Wright.
An air ambulance took the boy to Casper, and he was later transferred to Denver.
The boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, Spencer said, and the child is expected to be released soon.
California man arrested on suspicion of murder
LARAMIE (WNE) — A California man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies.
The Laramie Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Hunter S. Fulton, 29, was arrested after an investigation that began Monday into the report of a missing person.
Because of the active nature of the investigation, the LPD declined to release the identity of the victim or other details of the alleged crime.
The announcement of the arrest came two days after the LPD issued a missing person bulletin for a man missing since Saturday, but Thursday’s press release about Fulton’s arrest did not indicate if it was in relation to that missing person report.
If convicted of second-degree murder — defined as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, killing another human being — Fulton could face a minimum of 20 years in prison to life. Mutilation of dead human bodies is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Sandy Fire grows to 65 acres near Bondurant
JACKSON (WNE) — The Sandy Fire blazing 6 miles west of Bondurant grew to 65 acres Thursday morning, burning on steep and difficult terrain and leaving standing, half-burned fuel in the area that is susceptible to further burning.
The fire was spotted over Snag Creek.
Firefighters continued suppression efforts through the day, but there has been no containment, according to a Thursday afternoon update from the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Smoke could be seen Thursday afternoon from the Elkhorn Bar & Trading Post on Highway 89 in Bondurant.
Fire danger has increased to moderate on federal lands in Jackson Hole, meaning fires can start accidentally, including from unattended campfires and brush fires that can escape on windy days in dry, open areas.
Fireworks are not allowed in Sublette or Teton counties, and campfires should always be attended to and cold to the touch before they are abandoned.
A small, lightning-caused fire in Grand Teton National Park was suppressed, officials said, and another small fire burning east of Pinedale has also been contained.
The Sandy Fire was reported Tuesday. Visitors near Sandy Marshall Creek, especially near Forest Service Trailhead 139, have been advised to use caution.
As of Thursday, there were no road or trail closures associated with the fire, but a closure is expected to be announced this morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man accused of child sex abuse pleads not guilty
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man charged with multiple child sex offenses pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court. The county’s district attorney has been accused of improperly declining to prosecute the case.
Peter Summerhawk, born in 1974, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young teenage girl for several months. He is also accused of repeatedly showing the girl pornography.
Summerhawk entered a not-guilty plea to all charges against him: six counts of first-degree child sex abuse, one count of second degree child sex abuse and one count of third-degree child sex abuse.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set a trial date of Oct. 24.
Froelicher also reduced Summerhawk’s bond to $100,000. He is not allowed to leave the county, nor have any contact with victims in the case or any minors, per bond conditions set by the judge.
Declining to charge court documents filed in early June, along with information shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by a family member of the victim, indicate that Summerhawk is the same defendant the city of Cheyenne has said Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove declined to prosecute.
In a letter obtained by the WTE then-Cheyenne Police Department Detective Lt. Rob Dafoe wrote to DA Manlove that he was frustrated her office had so far failed to charge a child sex abuse case he claimed had overwhelming evidence supporting prosecution.
A judge last November granted the city’s request to have the AG’s office review and potentially prosecute the case.
Manlove has denied the city’s claim that her office declined or failed to prosecute the case.