Not guilty plea entered in attempted manslaughter in Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of attempted manslaughter after a bullet from his gun grazed another man’s head has pleaded not guilty to charges against him.
Zachary Shawn Manning, 34, faces two counts of attempted manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangering. A March 1 date has been set for a three-day trial in District Court.
Manning is accused of firing three shots from his apartment balcony Aug. 2 using his custom Olympic Arms AR-15 after he saw people with “glowing eyes” and thought a neighboring apartment building was being invaded.
One of the bullets grazed the head of a 22-year-old man, continued through his front door and into his TV, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The resulting wound required stitches on the left side of the head. The man was treated and released from Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Manning told police he was trying to defend his neighbors. He said cars had shown up and appeared to be surrounding the apartment. He got out his AR, loaded it and waited on the balcony in a prone position, according to the affidavit.
“It looked like they were kidnapping people and before they started pulling people out, it seemed like all the cars had hooked to the houses and was trying to pull them (off) their foundations,” he told police.
His blood alcohol content was 0.141%, according to the affidavit.
After COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Gordon tests negative, self-quarantines
CHEYENNE (WNE) — After a potential COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for coronavirus and is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.
According to a news release sent around 5 p.m. Monday, Gordon took a rapid result test at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department that came back negative, and he is awaiting results of a secondary test.
The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting, according to the release.
Yellowstone National Park closes for the season
POWELL (WNE) — There was a flurry of activity at the East Gate to Yellowstone National Park on Sunday as park employees prepared to close to automobile traffic for the winter.
The gate will remain closed for about six weeks until the winter over-snow season starts.
But the next time Park County’s only gate will swing open to wheeled vehicles won’t be until the first Friday in May — hopefully. The 2020 opening was delayed about three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who knows what 2021 will bring.
Despite the late start and an early fall blizzard, the park continued to draw a good crowd.
More than 837,000 visits to the park were logged in September, smashing the previous September record of 724,000 visits, set in 2018.
In his third year, Superintendent Cam Sholly said he is very pleased with the way the season went.
“Although a challenging season in many ways, the Yellowstone team and our partners made this summer a success and allowed millions to experience Yellowstone, while maintaining low COVID-19 infection rates,” Sholly said. “I cannot say enough about the performance of this team and the strong collaboration with our surrounding states, counties and communities.”
The East Gate was fairly quiet Sunday, with mostly locals looking for one last chance to search for wildlife on a beautiful day in the 50s. Traffic in the eastern section of the park was light and, even at the Midway Geyser Basin and Old Faithful, parking was a breeze.
Wolf, moose and elk poached; investigators seek leads
JACKSON (WNE) — Law enforcement investigators at two agencies are asking for information about a wolf, bull elk and moose that were shot and left to waste recently by poachers in the region.
The wolf — the victim of the most recent poaching — was found the morning of Oct. 26 near the Pilgrim Creek trailhead, which is located within Grand Teton National Park. The black-colored animal wore a tracking collar, according to a news release from the park, and its body was found near the trailhead.
Grand Teton National Park’s call for information is targeted at individuals who were in the Pilgrim Creek area the morning of the 26th. The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is heading the case. Tips can be texted or phoned into 888-653-0009 or emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov.
Whoever shot the wolf could be subject to a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail, according to the park’s notice.
Both ungulate poachings were outside of Jackson Hole but nearby, and they’re being investigated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Sometime during the evening of Oct. 21, a cow moose was shot and left to waste along the Union Pass Road at the north end of Buffalo Meadow on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The moose was less than 100 yards from the road, which connects Pinedale to Dubois.
The second poaching claimed a bull elk, which was shot and partially field-dressed, but only its antlers were removed and all of the meat was left to waste. The carcass was found in the North Fork of Fish Creek drainage near Salt Pass south of Afton.