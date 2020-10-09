Sublette County Commissioners address pronghorn crossings
PINEDALE (WNE) — Sublette County Commissioners agreed in theory to help with a wildlife crossing and fence between LaBarge and Big Piney, but they requested a formal memorandum of understanding during their Oct. 6 meeting.
In a project extending back many years, a collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department worked to minimize the number of collisions with wildlife on U.S. Highway 189 south of Big Piney.
A major pronghorn corridor, initially each agency contributed $1.25 million and the plans were to provide fencing for 2 miles and two underground 7-foot corridors to minimize conflicts with vehicles.
Federal grants were later obtained and the project grew to include 36 miles of fence, 18 miles on either side of the highway, and between seven and nine crossing tunnels. Since the road must be built up to cross the tunnels, plans were to use 28,000 cubic yards of road base and 55,000 cubic yards of pit run from existing county gravel pits as the county’s contribution to the projects.
The project will be bid next summer, with most of the work completed in the fall and the following year.
Trial date set for Torrington man charged with assaulting an officer
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Jeremy Velasquez will stand trial for allegedly trying to headbutt a Goshen County Deputy Sheriff.
A conviction under Wyoming’s felony interference with a police officer statute provides for no more than 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
According to the affidavit of probable cause submitted to the court by Goshen County Deputy Sheriff Michael Staiger, Staiger responded to a location in Goshen County to investigate a harassment call.
Staiger arrested Velasquez and began escorting him to his patrol vehicle. On the way, Velasquez allegedly tried headbutting Staiger, according to the affidavit. Staiger “regained control” of Velasquez and transported him to the Goshen County Detention Center.
Velasquez’s Public Defender Eric Palen and Velasquez appeared before Goshen County’s Eight Judicial District Court on Sept. 23 because Palen had previously filed a motion to withdraw as Velasquez’s defense attorney.
The motion states, “Mr. Velasquez has conducted himself in a manner that warrants forfeiture of his right to counsel.”
Judge Patrick Korell approved the motion.
The order allowing the withdrawal stated, “Mr. Velasquez engaged in conversations and conduct that were potentially abusive, threatening and derogatory toward staff and members of the Public Defenders Office.”
On Sept. 29, Velasquez appeared in District Court with Public Defender Jonathan Foreman.
Judge Patrick Korell issued a case management order as a result of the hearing.
The order set the trial date for March 9 and 10 of 2021.
Jackson Hole’s animal carcasses headed to Rock Springs landfill
JACKSON (WNE) – A looming deadline to cap the animal pit at the old Horsethief Canyon landfill means that Teton County’s roadkill, hunter scraps and other wild animal remains will soon be trucked to Sweetwater County.
Most of the community’s refuse is taken to a Bonneville County, Idaho, landfill.
But wild game carcasses aren’t allowed to cross state lines because chronic wasting disease is circulating through deer populations in Jackson Hole and elsewhere in western Wyoming.
With no landfill of its own, Teton County had been in a bind and has examined possible solutions with federal agencies and neighboring counties. The decision to go the trucking route beat out buying an incinerator to dispose of the carcasses. It mostly came down to economics, said Teton County Superintendent of Solid Waste and Recycling Brenda Ashworth.
“With prevalence of CWD being so low in our county, the tonnages of carcasses just don’t make it economically feasible to install an incinerator and run it,” Ashworth told the Jackson Hole Daily.
Gross 7-year cost estimates were coming in around $1 million to $1.3 million to purchase and operate an animal incinerator capable of destroying chronic wasting disease prions, the vector of the lethal, incurable illness that infects cervids such as deer and elk.
Trucking carcasses to Rock Springs, by contrast, is expected to cost closer to $300,000 over the next seven years.