Average gasoline prices unchanged in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.72 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $6.10, a difference of $1.86 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Man arrested after pretending to be undercover cop
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.